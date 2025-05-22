Chelsea readying £50m bid to sign forward from rival Premier League club: Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly preparing a bid worth £50 million to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro. According to Mail Sport, the Blues are keen on pushing forward in negotiations for the Brazilian's transfer.
Pedro joined Brighton from Watford for a reported €34.2 million fee in January 2023. He enjoyed a solid debut campaign in the 2023-24 season, bagging 20 goals and three assists in 40 games across all competitions.
This season, he has racked up 10 goals and seven assists in 30 appearances, impressing everyone with his silky dribbling, lethal finishing, and aerial prowess. His performances have caught the eye of several top English sides, including Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea.
Enzo Maresca's Blues have been searching for a proper marksman up top in the last few transfer windows without much success. Although Nicolas Jackson has had a decent 2024-25 campaign, his inconsistent finishing has left fans frustrated on multiple occasions.
A host of forwards have been linked with a move to Chelsea in the upcoming transfer window. Long-time target Victor Osimhen is likely to leave Napoli in the summer. Meanwhile, Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, and Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens are also on their radar.
However, with Brighton's asking price for Joao Pedro (£50 million) well within their reach, the Blues are expected to take negotiations to the next level. Mail Sport has reported that officials from Stamford Bridge have already held a meeting about a potential move for Pedro earlier this week, and an official bid seems imminent.
Premier League forward has held meetings with Chelsea and Manchester United over potential transfer - Reports
According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap has already met with representatives from Chelsea and Manchester United to discuss a potential move.
After graduating from Manchester City's academy, the Englishman was loaned out to multiple EFL Championship sides like Stoke City, Preston North End, and Hull City. Post Ipswich's promotion to the Premier League, he joined them for a reported €17.85 million fee in July 2024.
Delap enjoyed a stellar debut campaign for the Tractor Boys, racking up 12 goals and two assists in 36 league fixtures. Although he scored important goals against top sides like Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa, he was unable to prevent his side from getting relegated.
With an attractive release clause of £30 million in his contract, top English sides have begun swarming over him for his signature. Amid the rumours, Romano (via Caught Offside) has claimed that the 22-year-old has already held talks with both Chelsea and Manchester United.
The Italian journalist further mentioned that Delap has drawn attention from top Bundesliga sides, who are willing to offer him an important role. However, he asserted that the English youngster is keen on continuing his stay in the Premier League for now.