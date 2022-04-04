"The summer could be a big moment for their careers" - Roberto Martinez suggests Chelsea and Real Madrid superstars could secure transfers ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has said that Romelu Lukaku might have to leave Chelsea ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup for his own good. Lukaku has struggled to get regular game time at Stamford Bridge since his comeback from Inter Milan ahead of the ongoing season. The Belgian international agreed to re-join Chelsea after agreeing to a £97 Million deal with Italian giants Inter Milan.

"Romelu needs to be assessed on how he feels in September, the same way Eden Hazard does. But he is one of the players for whom the summer could be a big moment for their careers."

However, the situation spiraled out of control after Lukaku chose to speak against Thomas Tuchel in an interview with Sky Italia. The player expressed his disagreement with Tuchel's system and said that he wishes to join Inter Milan again.

Speaking about Belgium's preparations for the World Cup and the issues surrounding certain key players, Martinez hinted at Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard's exit. He said that both the Belgian players might opt to leave Chelsea and Real Madrid respectively ahead of the World Cup. He said:

“I’m not going to judge or assess the condition of any player until after the summer because it is not a normal situation. “It is still seven months to the World Cup and probably you will go into the details of how a player feels when it gets closer to it than now.''

“But there will be a lot of players who change clubs or are going to feel in a different way in the summer. Romelu needs to be assessed on how he feels in September, the same way Eden Hazard does and some others. But he is one of the players for whom the summer could be a big moment for their careers.”

The Belgian national team coach also revealed that he is aware of Lukaku's situation at Stamford Bridge. He said:

“We always speak. I have a very close relationship with all my players. I would never tell a player what to do but we always share thoughts. At the moment Romelu is in a good place. He is so committed.''

Chelsea bidders looking for an 'Anfield like' redevelopment of Stamford Bridge

The Telegraph has reported that Chelsea bidders are looking to redevelop Stamford Bridge, drawing inspiration from Liverpool's Anfield. The report claims that the new bidders are against the idea of building the stadium from scratch.

Sir Martin Broughton and Boehly-led groups looking at stand-by-stand rebuild, rather than full demolition and the prospect of playing away from home for five years | #cfc

telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Chelsea bidders explore Anfield-style redevelopment of Stamford Bridge

New bidders Sir Martin Broughton and the Boehly-led group are also considering playing away from home for five seasons as they rebuild the stadium.

