Chelsea and Real Madrid target completely forgets about Santiago Bernabeu move after giving word over transfer to Pochettino: Reports

According to El Nacional, Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson chose to ignore Real Madrid and gave his word to Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino regarding a move to the west London club.

Jackson, 21, had an impressive season for the Yellow Submarine, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in 26 La Liga matches. La Liga's elite, including the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Los Blancos, were interested in the player, but he looks set to move to England.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the player has agreed personal terms with the Blues and they are expected to trigger his €35 million release clause.

Jackson's arrival will provide a much-needed to boost to Mauricio Pochettino's side. The striker profiles as a proper No. 9, a position where Chelsea are short of options. Jackson could help in improving the team's attack, which scored only 38 goals in the league last season.

Despite securing the loan deal of Joselu from recently relegated side Espanyol, El Nacional claim that Florentino Perez is looking to add another striker. They lost club legend Karim Benzema to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

While rumours of a move for Kylian Mbappe are swirling, signing a player like Jackson, who has experience in La Liga, could have been a good deal for Los Blancos. However, Jackson reportedly dismissed the interest from Madrid once Chelsea entered the race.

Chelsea target reiterates desire to stay at Real Madrid

Valverde is set to stay put at Real Madrid.

Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde has quashed rumours of a possible move away from Real Madrid. The 24-year-old, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League, spoke to ESPN Argentina about his desire to continue at the Bernabeu. He said:

“No, no, I’m at Madrid, trying to enjoy every moment and leave my mark on the best club in the world. I want to keep winning titles for Real Madrid fans.”

With the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, the La Liga giants have a stacked midfield, including Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga alongside Valverde.

Having signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January on a club-record deal, Chelsea have been looking for an able partner for the Argentine. They have also been linked with Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

