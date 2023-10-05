Chelsea receive injury boost as star player returns to first-team training

Chelsea have received good news as Moises Caicedo has returned to training with the first team ahead of the side's trip to Burnley on Saturday (October 7).

There were concerns regarding Caicedo's fitness after the Ecuadorian midfielder suffered a knock to his knee in a 2-0 win against Fulham. However, he's set to be available as he's spotted in training pictures on the club's official website.

It comes as a boost for Mauricio Pochettino as his Chelsea side have endured an injury crisis during the start of the season. Caicedo arrived at Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer for a British transfer record £116 million.

The Ecuador international has made seven appearances across competitions for the west Londoners. He's still yet to truly replicate his impressive performances last season at Brighton. He bagged one goal and one assist in 43 games across competitions and was vital as the Seagulls qualified for the UEFA Europa League.

However, Caicedo hasn't been able to play in a consistent team with injuries preventing Pochettino from choosing his preferred team. He is starting to forge a good partnership with Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park.

Pochettino's men will be hoping to build on their victory against Fulham which was just their second league win of the season. They sit 11th in the league with eight points from seven games.

Chelsea captain Reece James returns to training following a long spell out of action

Reece James has also returned to training.

Reece James was also back in training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. The Chelsea captain hasn't played since a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in August.

However, James won't be available to face Burnley though as he will serve a one-game suspension for abusive words towards an official. He took aim at officials following his side's 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa last month in which Malo Gusto was sent off.

The English right-back will hope his injury issues are behind him and that he gets a consistent run of games under his belt. He replaced Cesar Azpilicueta as Blues captain in the summer after the Spaniard departed for Atletico Madrid.

James has grown into the role of one of Chelsea's protagonists, bagging 11 goals and 20 assists in 148 games for his boyhood club. However, his career has been continuously blighted by injuries and he's missed a call-up to Gareth Southgate's latest England squad.