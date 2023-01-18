Chelsea receive massive injury boost as 2 key players return to training ahead of Liverpool clash

Chelsea have reportedly been boosted by the return of Reece James and Ben Chilwell ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Sunday (January 22). The English duo were spotted in training on Wednesday (January 18) following spells on the sidelines.

James spent two months on the sidelines after incurring a knee injury in the Blues' 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over AC Milan in early October. He returned in Graham Potter's side's 2-0 win over Bournemouth on December 27. However, the English right-back picked up another knee injury in that win, with many questioning how his return to fitness had been handled.

Meanwhile, Chilwell has been out of action since early November after he suffered a hamstring injury in a 2-1 Champions League victory over Dinamo Zagreb. The former Leicester City left-back has not played since, and his absence has been felt.

The English duo are important members of the Chelsea team. James is regarded as one of the Premier League's top right-backs, scoring two goals and providing as many assists in 12 games across competitions. Chilwell's injury problems have been problematic since he joined the club in 2020. While sidelined, summer signing Marc Cucurella has been out of form, and 18-year-old Lewis Hall has been thrown into the first team.

Potter's men desperately need a positive result against Liverpool as their hopes of finishing in the top four become increasingly bleak. They are 10th in the league and trail fourth-placed Manchester United by 10 points. James and Chilwell's return to training is a massive boost for the side.

Conor Gallagher wants to stay at Chelsea and could start against Liverpool

Conor Gallagher could start against Liverpool.

Chelsea midfielder Gallagher earned plaudits last season during a loan spell at Crystal Palace. He was named the club's Player of the Year, making 39 appearances, scoring eight goals, and providing five assists.

He returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer, with fans enthused by the young English talent potentially breaking into the Blues' first-team. However, Gallagher has struggled for form this campaign, featuring 24 times, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

This has led to speculation over the Chelsea academy graduate potentially leaving, with Palace, Newcastle United, Southampton, Everton, and Nottingham Forest all touted with interest. Despite this, the midfielder wants to stay at the west London club.

According to the Daily Mail, Gallagher is determined to make it at his boyhood club and isn't interested in moving elsewhere. The Blues are also believed to not be keen on allowing him to leave due to the injury crisis at Stamford Bridge.

N'Golo Kante and Denis Zakaria are absentees, meaning Gallagher needs to be called upon. The English midfielder may start in the crunch clash with Liverpool on Sunday. He started in the Blues' 1-0 win over Palace last Sunday (January 15).

