Chelsea receive update regarding Cesar Azpilicueta following his injury against Southampton

Chelsea have received an update on Cesar Azpilicueta's injury after the defender had to be stretchered off during the Blues' 1-0 home loss against Southampton this weekend. Azpilicueta received an inadvertent high-kick from Southampton's Sekou Mara and was hospitalized as a result.

The Spaniard is feeling better today and is expected to be out of the hospital tomorrow. He will have to undergo a step-by-step recovery process (via The Evening Standard).

The full-back sent a message from the hospital, writing on Twitter:

"Hi everyone! Thank you all for your love and messages of support! My family and I would like to thank everyone who has been looking after me since yesterday’s incident. From the @ChelseaFC medical team to teammates and opponents, to St Mary’s and Cleveland Hospital and all staff members and doctors: a massive thank you from the bottom of my heart. Now, time to recover and I will see you soon on the pitch!"

Chelsea star Bin Chilwell addresses the team's lack of form

Blues left-back Ben Chilwell recently spoke about the team's dismal run of form. he Blues are winless in their last five games, losing their last two. Chilwell said (via the club's official website):

"Again, not good enough. I can stand here and say we created chances, like I said in Dortmund, but it doesn’t really mean anything. We need to win these games,’ We need to work hard, it is a pretty flat dressing room at the moment. It is hard to get into it, in terms of what we did right and wrong today, but we have time now until our next game to work hard."

He further added:

"We really do have to work hard and turn this around, and the only people that can do that is ourselves. It is never nice for a very competitive group that wants to win stuff. Some of us a few years ago tasted winning a major trophy and then to be in this situation now, does not feel good at all. It is understandable that the fans are not happy. They expect Chelsea to win matches which we also expect."

Chelsea will return to action on February 26 as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League away clash.

