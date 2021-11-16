Chelsea reject chance to sign Real Madrid midfielder: Reports

According to a report from El Nacional, Chelsea have rejected Real Madrid's offer to sign Isco Alarcon in January. The midfielder has been completely fallen out of favor in recent years at the Spanish club.

Real Madrid had reportedly offered Chelsea an opportunity to sign him in January. However, Thomas Tuchel is not too impressed with Isco, both on the pitch and off the pitch.

Isco had arrived at Real Madrid for €30 million from Malaga in 2013. He started well at the club, being a key part of the midfield, especially during the La Decima season in 2014. However, since the duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos established their dominance, Isco fell out of favor.

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral 🚨| Isco is one of Carlo's last options, only Ceballos remains behind him. Isco's end at Real Madrid therefore seems closer and closer with his contract ending in the summer. @marca 🚨| Isco is one of Carlo's last options, only Ceballos remains behind him. Isco's end at Real Madrid therefore seems closer and closer with his contract ending in the summer. @marca https://t.co/KLd38XfIOz

Since the start of last season, he has made just 35 appearances for Real Madrid. Los Blancos are hoping to offload the 29-year-old in January so he doesn't leave for free in the summer. However, with Chelsea rejecting the offer, it would be interesting to see how the situation plays out.

Real Madrid's Isco offer to Chelsea a preparation for squad overhaul

Levante UD v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid is certainly one of the biggest clubs in world football, if not the biggest. The current Real Madrid squad has many players who aren't necessarily up to the mark because of injuries or general performance.

Some of these include Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic and Isco. Moreover, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos aren't getting any younger. They also sold a quality backup in Mateo Kovacic to Chelsea in 2019.

Hence, Real Madrid are planning for a major overhaul of the squad for a rebuild for the future. They signed 18-year-old Camavinga from Rennes this summer and are developing Federico Valverde.

Reports suggest they are interested in signing midfielders like Donny Van de Beek in January. The transfer of Isco to Chelsea would have been perfect for Los Blancos as they would've received additional funds to sign Van de Beek or their other targets.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Now that Chelsea have rejected this offer, it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will sell Isco in January or if he leaves for free in the summer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar