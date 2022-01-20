Chelsea reject offers from Roma and Leicester City for 22-year-old: Reports

Chelsea youngster Malang Sarr has been sought after by top sides despite only playing a bit-part role at the club. The defender has seen just 810 minutes of action so far this season, which surprisingly includes the full 90 minutes of their 1-0 league defeat to Manchester City.

However, the 22-year-old isn't happy with his situation at Stamford Bridge and is seeking a move away from London.The Blues have received offers from Jose Mourinho's AS Roma, who've already snapped up Tammy Abraham and Ainsley Maitland-Niles from the English top-flight this season.

Meanwhile, Leicester City have also reportedly shown interest in the defender but Chelsea have turned down both clubs.

ChelsTransfer @ChelsTransfer #CFC #LCFC #ASRoma Both Roma and Leicester City had shown an interest in Malang Sarr, who can play as a centre-back or at left-back, but Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has decided to keep the player with the club until the end of the year (Ouest France via @GFFN Both Roma and Leicester City had shown an interest in Malang Sarr, who can play as a centre-back or at left-back, but Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has decided to keep the player with the club until the end of the year (Ouest France via @GFFN) #CFC #LCFC #ASRoma

Thomas Tuchel wants to keep Sarr until at least the end of the 2021-22 season as he feels the player could be a useful option off the bench during the campaign.

Despite limited opportunities, Sarr has revealed his delight at playing for the club while reassuring fans that he's always ready to help the side achieve their goals.

"I try to be the best I can to help the squad, to feel comfortable. If I need to play on the side, I will. If I need to play as three in the back, I will. No matter what I'm ready to help the team achieve our goals, to be on the pitch and perform," said the defender.

A product of ONGC Nice, Sarr came through the ranks in their youth side before breaking into the senior team in 2016. He quickly established himself in the XI, making 119 appearances over the next four years, and signed for Chelsea in 2020 but immediately left on loan at Porto. Sarr returned to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Sarr has the potential to succeed at Chelsea

In their recent defeat to City, the European champions dealt fierce criticism from all quarters for another limp display. However, Sarr was among the few players unanimously praised for their performance. The young Frenchman was unfazed by the occasion and dealt with Raheem Sterling confidently.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



He’s barely put a foot wrong in some huge games in recent weeks - performed excellently as part of Tuchel’s defence. Malang Sarr appreciation tweetHe’s barely put a foot wrong in some huge games in recent weeks - performed excellently as part of Tuchel’s defence. Malang Sarr appreciation tweet 👏 He’s barely put a foot wrong in some huge games in recent weeks - performed excellently as part of Tuchel’s defence. https://t.co/bjnWMpjsqD

His game-reading ability shone through, making four interceptions and two clearances, while biting at the heels of City players off the ball to win three ground duels.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite making just eight appearances this season prior to that match, Sarr stood out with a solid performance, proving his worth to Chelsea and the German tactician.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Parimal