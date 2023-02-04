Chelsea remove attacker from Champions League squad as they register Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix

Chelsea have removed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from their UEFA Champions League squad. They have registered their new marquee signings, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, and Joao Felix to the team.

The Blues made seven permanent signings during the January transfer window. They acquired David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, and Fernandez. Felix, meanwhile, has arrived on loan until June.

The club needed to find a way to register their new arrivals in the UEFA Champions League squad. They removed Aubameyang, who arrived in the summer, in a bid to do so.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st… Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT Yet to receive confirmation from the club or Uefa but my expectation is Fernandez, Mudryk and Felix will all be registered to play for Chelsea in the Champions League. Not so easy to predict is the one player who will be unregistered.... Yet to receive confirmation from the club or Uefa but my expectation is Fernandez, Mudryk and Felix will all be registered to play for Chelsea in the Champions League. Not so easy to predict is the one player who will be unregistered.... According to the Uefa website, Felix, Mudryk and Fernandez all added - Aubameyang taken out of Chelsea’s CL squad According to the Uefa website, Felix, Mudryk and Fernandez all added - Aubameyang taken out of Chelsea’s CL squad 😳😳 twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/st…

The Gabonese striker arrived at the club on the deadline day of the summer transfer window from Barcelona. He, however, has been rather underwhelming since his arrival.

In 17 appearances for Chelsea across competitions, Aubameyang has scored three goals and has provided one assist. The former Arsenal captain's role in the side has often been limited to that of a substitute.

The arrival of a host of new attackers will further push the Gabonese down the pecking order. He might be set to leave the club in the summer.

The striker is reportedly hoping for Barcelona to make a bid to re-sign him. Aubameyang spent half a season in Catalunya before his move to west London.

Former manager Thomas Tuchel signed the former Borussia Dortmund striker at Stamford Bridge before being sacked and replaced by Graham Potter.

The Blues have qualified for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The competition, in fact, is their only realistic chance to win a trophy this season. They will lock horns against Borussia Dortmund in their last-16 clash.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shone for Chelsea in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 17 UEFA Champions League goals during his career. He scored both home and away against AC Milan in the group stages of the tournament this season.

Many expected Chelsea to cut off the likes of Hakim Ziyech or the injured Christian Pulisic to make room for their new arrivals. Aubameyang's omission is rather shocking and could be indicative of the club's unwillingness to continue with the player in the long-term future.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Chelsea include Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk in their new 25-man Chelsea include Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk in their new 25-man #UCL squad. Benoit Badiashile misses out. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the player to be delisted. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨 Chelsea include Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk in their new 25-man #UCL squad. Benoit Badiashile misses out. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the player to be delisted. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/FtIBx7KQ1E

