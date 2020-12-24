Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi in January to ease Frank Lampard's selection problems at the club.

Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in the past but eventually stayed. However, with competition for places intensifying at Stamford Bridge, the winger could be shown the exit door.

According to transfer expert Ian McGarry, Hudson-Odoi could be sold for up to £40 million to help Frank Lampard fine-tune his attacking options.

The Englishman has fallen down the pecking order under Lampard since Chelsea signed the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Hakim Ziyech this summer.

Hudson-Odoi has started just one Premier League game so far this season and is currently out due to a hamstring injury. He has been hit with a number of injury problems since recovering from the ruptured Achilles he suffered in April 2019.

McGarry believes that Chelsea are ready to cash-in on their academy graduate this January.

"It's our understanding that there are some issues regarding the overload of attacking midfielders in Chelsea's squad. I think we all realise and know they spent heavily, obviously, in the summer and indeed last January (2019) if you count Christiano Pulisic," said McGarry on the Transfer Window Podcast.

Chelsea ready to part ways with Callum Hudson-Odoi despite offering him a long-term deal in 2019

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019. The winger was the subject of multiple bids from the German giants but decided to sign a five-year contract with Chelsea in September.

Chelsea will, however, look to make use of his current market value, and earn a massive profit on a player that has come through their youth system.

The Blues are eager to raise funds as they look to finance a deal for West Ham star Declan Rice.

"They also invested heavily in a new contract for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was attracting interest from Bayern Munich. It's our information that Frank Lampard is becoming slightly frustrated by the size and the imbalance of his squad, and would be willing to allow Hudson-Odoi to leave the club," said McGarry.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to attract interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League, as well as sides from other top leagues across Europe.

It will be interesting to see where the promising youngster ends up if he decides to bring an end to his time at Stamford Bridge.