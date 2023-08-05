“Chelsea robbed Manchester United”, “Tells you all you need to know” – Fans lose their mind as Mason Mount misses open goal against Lens 

Fans have reacted to Maso Mount's open goal miss during Manchester United's preseason clash against French opponent Lens.

The former Chelsea midfielder was selected by head coach Erik ten Hag for the clash at Old Trafford, as United wrap up their preseason plans.

Mount, however, became the subject of heavy criticism from both United fans and rival supporters, when he missed an open goal in the first half of the encounter.

The unrushing 24-year-old midfielfer failed to tap home a cutback cross from Alejandro Garnacho in the 15th minute, as he missed his kick, despite being clear on goal.

The incident has generated a lot of comments and reactions from fans across Twitter, with some even insinuating that Chelsea actually did rob United for Mount's signature this summer. One fan tweeted:

"Mason Mount's agenda isn't funny anymore. Chelsea robbed Manchester United 😅

Another fan also accused the Blues of robbing both United and Arsenal for the sale of Mount and Kai Havertz. He tweeted:

Boycie McMahon @PimpShowWWE twitter.com/TotalFootbol/s… Chelsea robbed Arsenal and Man United over £130 million for Mount and Havertz

Check out other trending reactions from Mount's open goal miss below.

H20 @archfivo35 Mount litterally robbed us of a brazy team goal comp clip

shah33r @prayb0i_kareem Onana lobbed, mount missing a sitter, oh yeah we are so so back

Tris Morris @TheMorrisLand Mount missing a sitter. Onana getting lobbed from half way line. What’s gonna happen to Rasmus Højlund 🫠

krypton_UTD @LekeOsez Mount missing a sitter in a friendly match with no pressure tells you all you need to know, we are in for a ride boys!!!

The 24-year-old English international secured a £60 million move from Chelsea to Old Trafford this summer, making him the first signing for United in the ongoing transfer window.

It will be interesting to see if Mount will be able to silence his critics when the 2023-24 football campaign officially kicks off in a couple of days time.

Rasmus Hojlund excited to work under Eric hen Tag

The Red Devils have completed the signing of Norwegian striker Rasmus Hojlund from Italian clubside Atalanta for a transfer fee in the region of £72 million.

The 20-year-old striker has put-pen-to-paper to a five-year deal with an option to extend by a further year. It now brings an end to long weeks of speculations linking the highly rated striker to Old Trafford.

Following his unveiling as a new Manchester United player, Hojlund revealed that he has always been a huge fan of the Red Devils. He also talked about his conversation with head coach Ten Hag prior to his move and revealed his excitement to work under the Dutch tactician.

In his words, via the club's official website, he said:

"It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.

On Ten Hag, he said:

"Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development. I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world. Under his guidance and support."