Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell ranks his 5 greatest Premier League full-backs of all time; 2 current stars feature

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has named his five list of five greatest Premier League full-backs. There are a few surprises in the list, which comprises two current players.

Chilwell, 26, has been with the Blues since 2020, making 89 appearances across competitions, contributing nine goals and 13 assists. This season, he has an assist in four Premier League games.

In a recent video published on the official Premier League website, the Englishman named his five best full-backs to have graced the English top flight in the Premier League era (1992-93 onwards).

Chilwell named former Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole, Manchester United right-back Gary Neville and left-back Patrice Evra, and current Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold - in that order.

Chilwell explained his choices and said about choosing Cole at No. 1:

"My first Premier League full-back is Ashley Cole. Always had good things to say about Ashley Cole. He was someone I spoke to when I first joined the club. Always respected as a player."

"Known him away from football as well... on the pitch, he was one of the first full-backs to score goals and provide assists. That's the reason for him being my first full-back."

The Englishman then explained why he chose Neville as No. 2 - for being a leader on and off the pitch and success at Manchester United.

"My second full-back is Gary Neville. Won endless Premier Leagues, won a lot of trophies with Man United. Seemed like a leader on the pitch, leader off the pitch. He seemed like a great professional. So, that's the reason for him being my No. 2."

About Evra at No. 3, the Chelsea defender said that the Frenchman seemed a 'natural winner':

"My No. 3 for full-backs in the Premier League would be Patrice Evra because I watched a lot of United games growing up. As a full-back, as a left-back, in particular, I used to watch his game pretty closely. Liked the way he played. He was very up and down, adventurous, and seemed like a natural winner."

The Englishman explained why he chose Robertson at No. 4

"My fourth full-back, I want to go for in the Premier League, is Andy Robertson. Because over the last few years, as a left-back, he's someone I've respected and I've seen what I've seen at Liverpool. He's won a lot of silverware there, so he's going to be my No. 4 choice."

The Chelsea defender chose Alexander-Arnold at No. 5 for his exceptional set of attributes:

"And my fifth choice I'm going to go for is Trent Alexander-Arnold. The thing that I go for is his crossing ability, range of passing, free-kicks, set-pieces. Technically, one of the full-backs I've seen. So, that's going to be the reason for my No. 5."

How have the five full-backs named by Chelsea's Ben Chilwell fared in the Premier League?

All the five full-backs named by Chelsea's Ben Chilwell have had illustrious records in the Premier League. Among the quintet, Robertson and Alexander-Arnold have won the competition once while the others have it won multiple times.

Three-time Premier League winner Cole played 385 games in the competition. He bagged 15 goals and 31 assists and helped keep 148 clean sheets. One of his three league titles came with Chelsea.

Neville is the most decorated of the lot, winning eight Premier League titles, all with Manchester United. He appeared exactly 400 times in the league, registering five goals and 35 assists and helping keep 148 clean sheets.

Five-time Premier League winner Evra - all with United - appeared 278 times in the Premier League. He bagged seven goals and 21 assists and helped keep 98 clean sheets, most of them for United.

Robertson has made 256 Premier League appearances - most of them for Liverpool. He has eight goals and a record 57 assists - the most by a defender - and has helped keep 77 clean sheets.

Alexander-Arnold has made 202 Premier League appearances - all for Liverpool. He has helped keep 64 clean sheets and bagged 12 goals and 55 assists. Both Alexander-Arnold and Robertson won their lone Premier League title with the Reds (2020).