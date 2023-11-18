Chelsea’s Cole Palmer caught in awkward moment with Jules Breach after interview following England debut

In the aftermath of England's convincing 2-0 triumph, Chelsea's rising star Cole Palmer experienced a slightly awkward moment with Channel 4 presenter Jules Breach. This happened after his debut performance at Wembley.

The young footballer, visibly elated by his first appearance for England's senior team, joined the broadcasting panel for a post-match interview. After completing his segment, he courteously shook hands with fellow panelists Jermaine Defoe, Joleon Lescott, and Joe Cole, and then approached Breach.

However, she was engaged in addressing the camera for the next segment. Palmer found himself in an uncertain pause, waiting for the right moment to extend his hand for a handshake. The incident hovered on the brink of an embarrassing snub until Palmer gently prompted Breach's attention by nudging her.

This lighthearted moment quickly evolved into a source of amusement as Breach burst into laughter once she realized what had happened. The panelists, too, enjoyed the moment's harmless awkwardness, as did Palmer, who sported a grin.

On the pitch, England secured a victory that bolstered their ambition to clinch a top-seed position in the qualifying round. They were led by Harry Kane's precise effort, while also benefitting from an own goal against Malta.

Cole Palmer has impressed with more playing time at Chelsea after Manchester City exit

Cole Palmer's momentous move from Manchester City to Chelsea is reaping considerable rewards. The transfer, which occurred on the final day of the transfer window, saw the 21-year-old switching allegiances for an initial fee of £40 million.

This move was driven by his ambition for more consistent playtime, a desire that his former club, despite their success, could not fulfill. At Manchester City, Palmer's opportunities to shine were sporadic, despite his evident talent.

He took part in only seven starts in the 2022/23 season, a period which saw City celebrate a triumphant Treble. Following this, Cole Palmer's decision to leave his childhood club came about, and the impact of this transition has been nothing short of transformative at Chelsea.

The Blues, though having a mixed start to the season, have witnessed a spark of brilliance in Palmer's performances. His exceptional talent has shone brightly at Stamford Bridge, marked by an impressive tally of four league goals in just eight games. This includes a critical stoppage-time equalizer against his former team, Manchester City.

This recent success has not gone unnoticed on the international stage as he received the news of his call-up to England immediately after netting the equalizer against City.