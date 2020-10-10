Chelsea's Edouard Mendy sends message to fans after injury scare

Edouard Mendy has broken his silence after returning to Chelsea from international duty due to a worrying thigh injury.

The 28-year-old picked up the knock while training with Senegal ahead of their fixtures against Morocco and Mauritania. He underwent a medical examination at a hospital in Rabat before flying back to England for further treatment.

Mendy made his Chelsea debut at the end of September in the penalty shoot-out defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. The Senegalese star then recorded a clean sheet on his Premier League debut, which was a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

There are now fears that Frank Lampard could be without his first-choice goalkeeper for the next league outing. However, Mendy looks to be in a positive mood, if his recent social media activity is anything to go by.

Mendy not expected to miss much action for Chelsea

On Saturday afternoon, Mendy sent a message to Chelsea fans on his official Instagram account. He looked to be in high spirits while receiving treatment on his thigh, and left the caption:

"Little hitch, I'm going to do everything I can to come back faster and stronger. Thank you all for your messages."

If Mendy is to miss a period of action, Kepa Arrizabalaga will likely receive another chance to steer his Chelsea career back on track. The Spaniard has been the back-up option in recent weeks and will look to return between the sticks for the Blues.

Before Mendy's arrival, however, Willy Caballero was the preferred choice in Chelsea's 3-3 draw at West Bromwich Albion. Perhaps the veteran stopper will be handed the unexpected opportunity for more game time.

Despite worries, the new Chelsea goalkeeper's injury is reportedly not as bad as first feared. It's been described as "not so serious," due to the fact the muscle hasn't torn.

With that in mind, it's being said that Mendy is likely to miss next weekend's Premier League clash with Southampton. However, he should be in line to return to action in Chelsea's Champions League opener at Sevilla.