Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech heaps praise on Real Madrid's Eden Hazard

Hakim Ziyech has revealed that he watched Eden Hazard's game to improve himself. The Belgian departed Chelsea in the summer of 2019 to join Real Madrid, while Ziyech moved from Ajax to the Premier League this summer.

The Blues star talked about how he takes inspiration from Hazard and what he learns from him. Speaking to the media after Chelsea's goalless draw against Tottenham Hotspur, he said:

"Eden is a world-class player. You always take inspiration from that, how he plays the game. You always look at the small things, how he does stuff - and I can learn a lot from him." [H/T Goal]

Continuing to talk about Chelsea, Hakim Ziyech claimed that the club can challenge for the Premier League title. The winger said that they have to believe it themselves and then start working harder to get to the summit. He continued:

"Of course we can make a challenge. You always have to believe in it. It starts from believing in it and then working every day harder. At the need of the day we will see what it brings. But you have to believe it is possible and that is what we are doing. We believe it."

Chelsea's goalless draw against Tottenham saw their unbeaten run extended, but the Stamford Bridge outfit failed to move to the top of the table. Ziyech heaped praise on both sides' defenders noting how difficult they made it for the attackers to find space or create chances. The 27-year-old added:

"It felt like whoever was going to make the mistake would lose the game. It was not really a game to play football. It was a tactical game. For their attackers and ours there was no space to play. We had much more of the ball than they had, but it was difficult to find space and create chances. Our feelings were mixed [about the result]."

Chelsea are third in the Premier League table currently - two points behind Tottenham and Liverpool. The Blues have only lost once this season in the Premier League – a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Stamford Bridge – and are slowly getting back to their best.