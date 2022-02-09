Chelsea's Jorginho names 5 legendary footballers as his idols growing up 

Chelsea star Jorginho has named the five legendary footballers he grew up idolizing.

The 30-year-old is currently one of the most celebrated footballers thanks to his recent success with both his club and country.

In an exclusive interview with FIFA's official website, the midfielder named the five players he looked up to when he was growing up. He said:

"My first idol as a kid was Ronaldo 'Fenômeno' from the 1998 World Cup. After that came Ronaldinho Gaucho, Kaka. I played in a little bit more attacking role until I was 13 years old."

"At 13, I joined this project that would send the boys who they thought were ready and could have a future in Europe over there."

Jorginho played a fundamental role in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League triumph in 2021. He also helped Roberto Mancini's Italy side clinch the European Championship after a 52-year wait.

After his stellar performances for club and country, the former Napoli star was honored with the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. He finished fifth in The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2021 running and also made the FIFA FIFPRO World XI.

The Chelsea number five continued:

"The Italian coach who was in Brazil, Mauro Bertacini, said to me, 'You're position is a little further back – this is where you have a future.'"

"From then I started to watch with more admiration, to be able to learn from them too, [Andrea] Pirlo and Xavi, who became huge inspirations."

Jorginho is likely to remain a key part of Chelsea

Jorginho joined Chelsea from Napoli in the summer of 2018. The Blues paid an initial £50 million for his services.

The Italy international was anything but an instant success at Stamford Bridge. However, he has now become one of the most important players at the club.

His best form at Chelsea has come under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel. At 30, he is expected to be a key part of the club for the foreseeable future.

Jorginho is also a vital player for Italy this year as they still have to secure their qualification for the upcoming FIFA World Cup through the playoffs.

Italy have been drawn in the same playoff bracket as Portugal, meaning one of the two European giants are certain to miss out on a place in the World Cup.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh