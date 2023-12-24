Chelsea's Premier League rivals plotting shock January move for Timo Werner: Reports

Former Chelsea star Timo Werner is on the radar of West Ham United ahead of a potential move in the January transfer window. The RB Leipzig striker is wanted by the Premier League side, who are hopeful of adding quality to their squad in January.

West Ham United have had an impressive start to the Premier League season, having beating Chelsea and Manchester United so far. The Hammers currently sit in sixth place on 30 points, 15 points more than they had at this stage last season.

David Moyes' side came into a lot of money in the summer following the British-record transfer of Declan Rice to Arsenal. They have invested the money wisely, signing quality players like Mohammed Kudus, who has scored ten goals this season, and James Ward-Prowse.

West Ham are now prepared to raid the Bundesliga for the signing of former Chelsea striker Timo Werner, who is unhappy at Leipzig. The speedy striker has found himself on the bench more times than he would like, as he is behind Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko in the pecking order.

Werner has played 14 times for Leipzig this season with only four of these appearances being starts, and he has played a total of 386 minutes. The Germany international has two goals and an assist to his name for Leipzig, a club where he is the record goalscorer.

Chelsea sold Werner to Leipzig in 2022, and the striker has struggled to dominate the Bundesliga like he did before his move to west London. His place in next summer's Euro 2024 is at stake, and he will look to move for more minutes in January.

West Ham will need attacking cover in January, with Kudus and Said Benrahma expected to join the Ghanaian and Algerian national teams for AFCON. Moyes will be keen for the addition of a player who can play centrally and out wide, and Werner fits the description.

Timo Werner struggling for impact since Chelsea move

The Premier League is the dream destination for most footballers in the world due to its riches and the exposure they get. Werner was on the top of German football when the Premier League came calling in 2020, and he did not refuse the call.

Chelsea beat Liverpool to the signing of Timo Werner from Leipzig, and the striker quickly became a regular starter for the Blues. His struggles were well-documented, but he played a key role in their UEFA Champions League triumph in his debut season.

Timo Werner returned to his comfort zone following two years at Stamford Bridge , but has struggled to hit the heights he previously did. In his bid to find his best form again, he may have to move back to the Premier League.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here