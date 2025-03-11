Chelsea's stance on Romeo Lavia's future at club amid exit rumors come to light: Reports

Chelsea will not be actively looking to offload Romeo Lavia in the upcoming transfer window, as per TEAMtalk. The defensive midfielder, who signed a seven-year contract with the Blues back in 2023, has been linked with an exit given his lack of minutes in the last two seasons.

Ad

Back in 2023, Lavia was a top target for Liverpool in the defensive midfield position. However, Chelsea won the race for his signature and signed him for £53 million from Southampton.

Due to injury concerns, Lavia managed just one appearance in his debut season at the club. In the ongoing season, the 21-year-old midfielder has made just 12 appearances, registering one assist. Despite his minimal appearances, manager Enzo Maresca has been impressed by Lavia.

Ad

Trending

The club's hierarchy have been impressed with his sturdiness in midfield and are keen on using him whenever he is available. Moreover, Lavia himself is happy at Chelsea.

However, Lavia is someone who will attract clubs if he is put up on sale. The situation seems slightly complicated as Chelsea have shown heavy interest in Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. For now, the Blues are unlikely to offload Lavia.

Lavia, who has been suffering recurring hamstring injuries, was on the bench against Leicester City in the club's latest Premier League game on 9 March, 2025 (Sunday).

Ad

Lavia will find it difficult to get into the Chelsea lineup

Chelsea have a top midfield comprising Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Cole Palmer. While Caicedo operates as the No.6, Fernandez operates in more of a box-to-box role, allowing Palmer to function in his free-flowing No.10 role.

The defensive solidity provided by Caicedo and Fernandez has been laudable. In the Premier League, the Blues have conceded 36 goals in 28 matches and currently sit fourth in the table.

With Caicedo and Fernandez being the go-to options for Maresca, Lavia's chances of featuring in the Blues' midfield appear slim. The Belgian midfielder is yet to complete a full 90 for the Blues this season and has clocked only 588 minutes across all competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback