Chelsea’s stance on Thomas Tuchel’s return revealed as fresh claim emerges: Reports

According to SPORTBILD, Thomas Tuchel is open to returning to Chelsea if the board owners swallow their pride.

As per the same report, Todd Boehly and co. believe the club were in a much better position with Tuchel in charge. The German was sacked after a rough start to the 2022-23 season.

Tuchel joined the Blues in 2021 and was in charge for 100 games, helping them win 63 matches. He lifted the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup with the Stamford Bridge club.

Tuchel was appointed as Bayern Munich's manager in March 2023 after Julian Nagelsmann was surprisingly sacked. His stint at the club has been full of ups and downs, and Tuchel will step down at the end of the season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have struggled since Tuchel's sacking. Graham Potter, interim manager Frank Lampard, and now Mauricio Pochettino, have all failed to steady the turbulent ship.

Despite spending over a billion dollars in the transfer market since Todd Boehly and co. took over, the Blues have constantly struggled to make even the top 10 in the Premier League. They are currently 11th in the league with 36 points from 26 matches this season.

Rudd Gullit backs Jose Mourinho for a third Chelsea stint

With Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea future up in the air, Jose Mourinho's name has emerged as a potential replacement. The Portuguese coach was recently sacked by AS Roma.

Ruud Gullit has now backed Mourinho to take charge of the Blues for the third time in his career. Gullit, a former coach of the Blues himself, said (via Metro):

"He can. I think he can. I like Mourinho. I think what he’s done is unbelievable. He’s been in difficult situations. He was sometimes taking attention to the wrong things at time but I think he has it."

Across his two Stamford Bridge spells, Mourinho won three Premier League titles. He is widely regarded as a legend of the London club.