Chelsea's Timo Werner credits Thomas Tuchel for ending his goal drought

Timo Werner is back among the goals for Chelsea, and the German has hinted that it is because of new manager Thomas Tuchel.

The forward got on the Premier League scoresheet exactly 100 days later, helping the Stamford-Bridge outfit record a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Timo Werner had a good start to his Chelsea career but was on a goal drought. The former RB Leipzig star contributed to the team's play but was unable to get on the scoresheet despite several attempts.

The 24-year-old has now hinted that Tuchel shouting at him in German is the reason behind his goal. The Chelsea man was speaking to BBC Sport when he said:

"It's helped me that someone can scream at me in German! [Tuchel's] a really good guy, has a good idea of the football we want to play and, when we have more and more training sessions with him, we will get better and better."

Chelsea back in the Premier League Top 4

Thanks to Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud's goals last night, Chelsea managed to score a critical 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

The Blues have won their last four Premier League games, which has seen them leapfrog Liverpool and West Ham United into fourth place in the points table.

Timo Werner spoke about the run of form and said:

"A few weeks ago we were somewhere and nowhere and we were a lot of points behind fourth place. We want to keep going. [We're] only four points to second place and lots have said we won't reach the top four at the end of the season, but here we are. We have a good shape, we're back on track."

Advertisement

Werner had spoken about his goal drought last week, confirming that it was getting to him. He had said:

"Not only difficult for me; it's difficult for everyone. New country, new league and we started the season well, scoring goals and making assists but then I had a long period without scoring. At the end, you have to keep pushing because it's a team sport and we want to win. Doesn't matter if I score or someone else, as long as we win."

Chelsea now face Southampton in the league this weekend before flying to Romania to face Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.