Chelsea's unvaccinated players set to miss UEFA Champions League clash against Lille

Chelsea have a major problem on their hands ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Lille.

The Blues, who won the Champions League last season, were drawn against the defending Ligue 1 champions in the Round of 16, with the two legs set to be played on February 22nd at Stamford Bridge and March 16th at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Chelsea are expected to start as favorites, given they have a superior squad than their French counterparts.

However, a new report states that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel may miss some of his key players for the second leg.

The location of the second leg was under consideration as France are against allowing unvaccinated people to enter the country.

However, with Lille earning the right to host the second leg in their own backyard, Chelsea will now have to travel to France without their unvaccinated players.

Tuchel warned unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel understands there are no rules that force people to take vaccine jabs.

However, the German boss had previously said:

"At some point, everybody who is not vaccinated will face some consequences. If players are not allowed to travel to France, this can create problems for us in not being able to use key players."

Tuchel's fears have come true as the Blues might miss several players for the second leg in France next month.

Chelsea defeat Al-Hilal 1-0 in the Club World Cup semi-final

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal lost 0-1 to Chelsea in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday night. Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute.

The Blues will now take on Brazilian club Palmeiras in the final on Saturday.

The Champions League holders are without head coach Thomas Tuchel, who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to their trip to the Middle East.

However, he is expected to be fit and return for the final, where the Blues will be hoping to pick up their second trophy of the season.

Chelsea will return to Premier League action on February 19 against Crystal Palace.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have fallen away from posing a league title challenge and will be playing to cement their place in the top four.

Edited by Samya Majumdar