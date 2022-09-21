Chelsea sack commercial director over inappropriate messages just after one month of hiring him

Chelsea have dismissed commercial director Damian Willoughby a month after putting him on their payroll. The decision was taken after the club received evidence that Willoughby had sent inappropriate messages to a potential investor prior to his Chelsea appointment.

The west Londoners, currently owned by a Todd Boehly-led consortium and Clearlake Capital, appointed Willoughby earlier in September. The commercial director, who was dismissed after being found guilty of sexual harassment, sent a series of offensive texts to Catalina Kim. Kim was one of the many investors in the running to become the club’s new owner.

While Willoughby sent those messages before his appointment, the Pensioners have taken a strict stance against his actions. On Tuesday (September 20), the club confirmed his termination with immediate effect. The official statement read (via WeAintGotNoHistory):

“Chelsea Football Club confirms that it has terminated Commercial Director Damian Willoughby’s employment with immediate effect.

“Evidence of inappropriate messages sent by Mr. Willoughby, prior to his appointment at Chelsea FC earlier this month, has recently been provided to and investigated by the Club. While they were sent prior to his employment at the Club, such behavior runs absolutely counter to the workplace environment and corporate culture being established by the Club’s new ownership.”

Willoughby's entourage is yet to react to the premature dismissal.

Chelsea are striving to make an inclusive and transparent community

Being one of the biggest clubs in the world, the Blues have a responsibility towards the community. The club is responsible for setting an appropriate example for millions of followers across the globe.

#CFC The complaint was made by Kim to Chelsea’s president of business Tom Glick, who hired Willoughby. Kim said she had been sexually harassed before his employment by the club and alleges she felt threatened over the telephone while he was working for the Blues. The complaint was made by Kim to Chelsea’s president of business Tom Glick, who hired Willoughby. Kim said she had been sexually harassed before his employment by the club and alleges she felt threatened over the telephone while he was working for the Blues.#CFC

Their decision to dismiss Willoughby over inappropriate behavior shows that Boehly and co. do not take their job lightly. In the official statement, the club talked about becoming a hospitable place for all, which demands a no-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behavior.

The statement further read (via the aforementioned source):

“The Club’s owners are working tirelessly to set and achieve the highest standards both on and off the pitch, and are determined to establish and nurture a culture of transparency, accountability, inclusivity, diversity and opportunity. The Club is committed to creating an environment which embodies these values.”

