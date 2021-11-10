Chelsea could sell 27-year-old in January despite mini-renaissance - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly open to the prospect of selling midfielder Ross Barkley in January despite the former Everton star's impressive performances for the Blues in recent weeks.

Barkley has managed to find his way back into contention for a place in Chelsea's starting XI under Thomas Tuchel.

According to TEAMtalk, a host of Premier League clubs including Everton, Newcastle United and Burnley are interested in signing Ross Barkley from Chelsea in January.

Ross Barkley spent his youth career with Everton before making his professional debut for the club in 2010. After spending a couple of seasons away on loan, Barkley became a regular member of the Toffees starting line-up during the 2013-14 season.

He developed into one of the biggest prospects in English football during his time with Everton, and earned himself a £15 million move to Chelsea in 2017. Barkley's progress has, however, been hampered during his time with the Blues due to a lack of form and playing time.

He spent the 2020-21 season away on loan at Aston Villa, where he scored just three goals in 24 appearances for the club in the Premier League. Barkley returned to Chelsea this summer and was expected to be sold by the club.

The 27-year-old, however, opted to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place in the starting line-up. Barkley has reportedly impressed Thomas Tuchel in training and has therefore gone on to make eight appearances for the club in all competitions this season.

Barkley put in an impressive performance for Chelsea in their 3-1 victory over Southampton and has made a number of appearances off the bench for Tuchel's side this season.

The former Everton star made his first start for Chelsea since 2019 in their 1-1 draw with Burnley at Stamford Bridge last weekend. Despite his recent renaissance, Chelsea are reportedly open to the prospect of selling Ross Barkley in January.

Conor Gallagher's performances at Crystal Palace could lead to Chelsea parting ways with Ross Barkley and Saul Niguez

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher is widely considered to be a brilliant talent. The midfielder has developed into one of the biggest prospects in English football since joining Crystal Palace on a season-long loan this summer.

The 21-year-old box-to-box midfielder has scored four goals in 10 Premier League appearances for Patrick Vieira's side.

He has reportedly impressed Thomas Tuchel with his performances for the Eagles and is expected to become a regular member of Chelsea's line-up next season.

Chelsea have a number of midfielders at the club and will need to part ways with some fringe players to accommodate Gallagher next season.

The Blues could therefore opt to sell Barkley in January and decide not to exercise their option to buy Saul Niguez from Atletico at the end of his loan spell.

