Chelsea could sell up to 9 players this summer as Thomas Tuchel aims to reshape squad - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly set to have a mass clearout of their squad this summer, with Thomas Tuchel keen on reshaping the team.

The Blues spent in excess of £200 million on player recruitment last summer. However, they have several fringe players at Stamford Bridge as well as others on loan away from the club.

According to a report by the Mirror, Thomas Tuchel is willing to offload as many as nine players this summer.

The nine players are Tammy Abraham, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emerson Palmieri, Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Michy Batshuayi.

Chelsea have adapted well to life under Thomas Tuchel and went 14 games unbeaten in all competitions before the 5-2 trouncing suffered at the hands of relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Having fallen out of the top four in the Premier League, the West London outfit will now turn their attention to Europe, where they will trade tackles with Portuguese champions Porto in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Dragons spectacularly eliminated Juventus in the last round and will be looking to register another major scalp against the Blues.

Chelsea keen to put West Brom debacle behind them ahead of a testing end to the season

Chelsea suffered a shock home defeat to West Brom over the weekend

Advertisement

Thomas Tuchel is famed for his firm nature with players. The first sign of his stricter side came when he sent Antonio Rudiger home for a dressing ground misdemeanor.

The defeat to West Brom went against the form book, and Tuchel did not shy away from admitting that his players were below par. Jorginho, in particular, received harsh criticism for his poor play in the buildup to Thiago Silva's dismissal.

However, the Blues have little time to dwell on the past, as the games are coming thick and fast for the rest of the season.

After their UEFA Champions League clash with Porto, Chelsea will make a short trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in a London derby, with the League Cup semi-final against Manchester City also on the horizon.