Chelsea have sent 17-year-old goalkeeper Ted Curd on loan to seventh tier club Hashtag United, founded by famous YouTuber Spencer Carmichael-Brown.

Since being founded in 2016, the team, consisting of friends from schools and universities, have gained promotion across three tiers. However, the club are now set to have a goalkeeper from the Blues.

Curd, born in 2006, has represented the Blues at youth level. He has played 32 games for the under-18 team, keeping five clean sheets. He has also played four games for the under-19 side.

Moreover, Curd has represented England at the youth level, too. The 17-year-old has now joined Hashtag on loan. While Chelsea made a slew of big-money signings this summer, many players moved out, including Curd.

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell reacts to Nottingham Forest defeat

Chelsea have brought in Mauricio Pochettino as the manager following a poor campaign last term, finishing a lowly 12th. However, the Blues haven't been able to showcase significant improvements this season.

The west London club have won only one of their four league games this term and are 11th in the standings, with four points from as many games. They lost their most recent outing 1-0 against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (September 2).

Left-back Ben Chilwell dissected the loss (via the Blues' website), teming it 'frustrating':

"(It's a) very frustrating result, and everyone is very disappointed in the changing room right now.

"If you look at the stats we dominated the game, had the possession, but the most important stat is the goals. We lost in that department and lost the game. That is the black and white of it, and we need to improve."

Chilwell added:

"Mistakes are part of football, and it is about how you recover from those mistakes and try and get back into games."

The Blues once again languish in the wrong half of the table. Pochettino's men return to league action on September 17 at Bournemouth following the international break.