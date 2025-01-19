Chelsea seriously interested in signing winger linked with Manchester United and Bayern Munich - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly shown a serious interest in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Bayern Munich. The Blues are in the market for new attackers in the January transfer window, as they look to strengthen their squad.

Sky Deutschland sources Florian Plettenberg and Patrick Berger (via @TheBlueDodger on X) have revealed that Enzo Maresca's side are interested in signing the 20-year-old forward this month. England youth international Gittens has been in impressive form for Borussia Dortmund, leading to interest from a number of sides in Europe.

A former Manchester City academy star, Gittens followed in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho when he swapped the Cityzens' academy for Borussia Dortmund in 2020. The Englishman is enjoying a breakthrough season in Germany, with 11 goals and five assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Chelsea are in need of cover on the left wing after Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk was implicated in a doping scandal earlier this season. They are presently left with only Sancho and 18-year-old Tyrique George as their wide options on the left, leading them to look at signing players this month.

The Blues have been linked with a move for Manchester United man Alejandro Garnacho this month, as well as Bayern Munich teenager Mathys Tel. Their interest in Gittens appears to be the most advanced, and they will be aiming to wrap up a deal for the Englishman before the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

AC Milan turn attention from Manchester United star to Chelsea ace - Reports

Serie A giants AC Milan have turned their attention from Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to Chelsea star Joao Felix, as per Gianluca Di Marzio. The Rossoneri are looking to secure the addition of a new forward on loan this month as they look to challenge for the Scudetto.

AC Milan were linked with a move for Rashford, with his agent Dwaine Maynard having held meetings with the hierarchy of the Italian club over a switch. They have now dropped their interest in the out-of-favor Manchester United man, and will instead target Felix.

Joao Felix has had to be content with a bit-part role since moving to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in the summer. The Portugal international is a target for AC Milan, whose manager Sergio Conceicao shares the same agent, Jorge Mendes, as him. The Rossoneri will look to sign the 25-year-old on loan, and he may opt to move because of Cole Palmer being ahead of him at Stamford Bridge.

