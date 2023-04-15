Chelsea set to face challenge from Manchester United to sign 27-year-old Serie A star - Reports

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana ahead of this summer's transfer window.

The Cameronian goalkeeper has established himself as a key member of Nerrazuri this season, since joining on a free transfer last summer.

Onana's arrival at Inter Milan saw him almost immediately replace long-standing club shot-stopper Samir Handanović as the No.1 goalkeeper at the club.

The 27-year-old Inter shot-stopper is currently having a remarkable 2022-23 football campaign with the Italian giants both in the league and as well as in Europe.

Onana has so far kept a combined total of 15 cleansheets across all competitions for Simone Inzaghi's team this season.

The Cameronian international also currently leads the chart for the most cleansheets being kept in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, with six to his credit after playing nine games thus far.

His form in goal for Inter Milan has already caught the eye of some top European clubs who are keen on strengthening their goalkeeping department this summer.

One such is Chelsea, who have been tipped to add a new goalkeeper to their squad in the next transfer window. This comes as a result of the shortcomings of the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea aren't expected to have a free run at signing Onana, as they will have to battle with fellow Premier League rivals Manchester United for the player's signature, according to reports.

The Red Devils are also on the lookout for a new goalkeeper considering the uncertainty surrounding the future of first-choice shot-stopper David De Gea. The Spaniard's contract with United is expected to expire this summer.

It's left to be seen as to whether Chelsea or Manchester United will succeed in their attempt to land Onana's signature from Inter Milan this summer.

Frank Lampard backs struggling Chelsea star to succeed at the club

Interim Blues manager Frank Lampard recently backed English midfielder Mason Mount to come good for the west London club.

The 24-year-old player has endured a very difficult 2022-23 football campaign which has seen him battle with injuries and form for the entirety of the season far.

Speaking in an interview, Lampard went on to praise Mount, describing him as a "top player." In his words:

"I'm not going to tell anyone about what opinion they should have on football, but if anyone thinks Mason Mount is not already a top-level player then I'm not sure what they're seeing in my opinion.

"Form is one thing people can debate. These players are getting debated more with social media than they did in my career, but from working with Mason - you can ask myself, Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter - he's clearly a top player."

He continued:

"It may be a little process over the next game or two to get Mason where we really want him to be, but he's a top player and has a big affiliation with the club.

"One thing I know about Mason is that a top player should have a real hunger to succeed and do well for Chelsea. He's had that since the first day I took him to Derby. It's simple for me. He's still a young player. He'll go even further but he's already a top player."

