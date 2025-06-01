Chelsea set to face off against former player in upcoming Club World Cup as they learn their final group stage opponent

Olivier Giroud and Chelsea could face off this summer as the Frenchman's Los Angeles FC secured qualification to the Club World Cup. The intercontinental tournament will see the MLS side join the Blues, Brazilian side Flamengo, and Tunisian outfit ES Tunis in Group D.

Mexican side Club Leon were forced to withdraw from the tournament over issues of shared ownership with another team in the competition, CF Pachuca. A one-off match was held between Club America and LAFC to decide who would replace them, where the American side took the victory.

The inaugural edition of the new format of the Club World Cup sees 32 teams in eight groups of four. Alongside Chelsea, European giants like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Inter Milan will also take part. Clubs will be keen to go far in the tournament as a massive prize pot of $1 billion has been announced.

Along with Giroud, LAFC also boast the likes of former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and ex-Roma and Leicester attacker Cengiz Under among their ranks.

Chelsea keeping tabs on three new possible defender additions: Reports

Chelsea may be active in the transfer market in the summer as they look to make additions to their defensive reinforcements. According to Sky Sports, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Ajax's Jorrel Hato, and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi have emerged as possible targets.

The Blues were keen on signing Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen, but the Spaniard eventually left the Cherries to join Real Madrid. To facilitate the new additions, Enzo Maresca's side could opt to sell the likes of Axel Disasi and Trevoh Chalobah, according to the report.

Chelsea are reportedly set to sign striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town. They will be keen on making quick additions to improve the squad ahead of the Club World Cup. The Londoners have had a strong first campaign under their new Italian manager. They finished fourth in the league and secured qualification to the Champions League while also lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Branthwaite and Guehi could be excellent additions to central defence, coming in as young players that fit the Blues' mold of recruitment with vital Premier League experience. Hato, on the other hand, profiles as a versatile player who could be a backup to Marc Cucurella, who has been a vital presence for the side this season. Overall, they were one of the better sides defensively in the Premier League in 2024-25, finishing with the third-best record (43 goals conceded).

