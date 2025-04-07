Chelsea set to hold talks with 30-year-old star ahead of potential summer decision

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has stated that he is due to hold talks with the Blues at the end of the season. The Spanish goalkeeper is enjoying a fine season on loan at Bournemouth and will seek clarity over his future with his parent club after his temporary deal.

During a recent interview, Kepa said that he is enjoying his time at Bournemouth and is pleased with the impact he's had on the pitch. He further pointed out that he remains a Chelsea player and will hold talks with the club once his loan spell reaches its conclusion.

"Obviously what I can say is that I'm really happy and I'm enjoying my playing time here. I think I'm showing that and I'm feeling well on the pitch. It's not the time to think about the future, we're going to take the decision, we're in touch with everybody and now I'm under contract with Chelsea. We have some conversations to have, they will happen in the next few weeks and then we'll decide," Kepa said (via GOAL)

Kepa Arrizabalaga remains the most expensive goalkeeper in football history, having joined the Blues for £72 million in 2018. The former Athletic Club man won the UEFA Champions League and Europa League at the club before joining Real Madrid on loan in the summer of 2023.

Chelsea extended Kepa's contract by a year in the summer before allowing him to join Bournemouth on a season-long loan without an option to buy. The Spaniard will look to sort out his future at the end of the season, with the Blues having already moved on from him.

