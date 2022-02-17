Chelsea set to make key decision that could affect their pursuit of 2 transfer targets: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to make a key decision with regard to Conor Gallagher's future at the club, which could affect two summer transfer targets.

Gallagher, 22, has been on loan at fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace this season and has enjoyed a thoroughly impressive season for the Eagles.

The midfielder's form for the Eagles has caught the attention of Blues boss Thomas Tuchel. He has scored seven goals and made five assists this season in all competitions.

Evening Standard reports that Tuchel will thrust the Englishman into his first-team set-up at Stamford Bridge next season. This will have a potential knock-on effect on two of Chelsea's reported transfer targets.

One of those targets is West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, who spent his youth career with the Blues. Rice, 23, has also been hugely impressive this season for the Hammers. He is quickly becoming one of the most sought after English talents in the Premier League.

Along with Chelsea, Manchester United are interested in the England international. The Red Devils are reportedly ready to pursue the player despite West Ham's £100 million asking fee.

Gallagher's potential return will not only affect Chelsea's chase of Rice, but also AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouaméni.

Tchouaméni is a top target for many European sides like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. The 22-year-old is emerging as a future France star with already seven international caps to his name.

The current midfield situation at Chelsea

Rice is a top transfer target.

There is a feeling at Stamford Bridge that a need for midfield reinforcements is not of a necessity. The club already possess the midfield talents of N'Golo Kane, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

The club will be looking to offload some of their midfielders in the coming window. Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both being linked with moves away.

Saul Niguez has been on loan from La Liga club Atletico Madrid this season. However, he will likely return to Diego Simeone's side having had a hugely unsuccessful spell under Tuchel.

These factors may see Chelsea enter the market for a midfielder. But perhaps the club will not be looking to enter into the highly expensive deals that Rice and Tchouaméni would require. Tchouaméni is being touted at a fee of around £34 million but this will surely increase as clubs circle around the Frenchman's availabilty.

There are other impressive midfielders that could potentially become free-agents this summer. Frank Kessie will be a free agent in June and has been in impressive form for Serie A giants AC Milan this season.

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto's versatilty in being able to play both central midfield and at right-back could be hugely beneficial to Tuchel.

Or the club could pull off a huge shock and attempt to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who will be a free agent in the summer.

