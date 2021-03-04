Chelsea set to miss out on AC Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly expressed an interest in signing AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. However, the Blues could be set to miss out on the Italian as reports suggest that he is likely to extend his current deal with the Serie A giants.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are huge admirers of Gianluigi Donnarumma, but AC Milan are said to be preparing a huge offer for the goalkeeper in a bid to keep him at the club.

The 22-year-old's current deal with AC Milan is set to expire at the end of the season. He has been linked with a host of top clubs in recent years but looks set to stay in Milan.

Gianluigi Donnarumma made his debut for AC Milan in 2015 at the age of 16. He has made 236 appearances in all competitions in his six years at the club. His impressive performances earned him a call-up to the Italian national team in 2016 at the age of just 17, making him the youngest player to represent his country.

The goalkeeper was previously desperate to move away from an underperforming AC Milan side. However, the Italian giants have shown vast improvement under Stefano Pioli and currently occupy second place in the Serie A table, just three points behind Inter Milan.

Despite interest from Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that AC Milan and Gianluigi Donnarumma are in negotiations over a new contract. The transfer expert told Route1Football:

"Gianluigi Donnarumma is appreciated by Chelsea, but they are not talking at the moment to sign him. He's currently negotiating his renewal with Milan, it's possible a release clause is added in his contract."

Chelsea are 'monitoring Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract situation' as they continue search for Kepa replacement https://t.co/BFplD9DYSJ — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 2, 2021

Chelsea will have to look elsewhere for a new goalkeeper as Gianluigi Donnarumma is close to committing his future to AC Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma is likely to extend his stay at AC Milan

Advertisement

The goalkeeping position has been an area of concern for Chelsea over the last few years. Thomas Tuchel's side bought Edouard Mendy last summer but are now eager to let go of second-choice keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea are still monitoring Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's situation at AC Milan, and may potentially make a move if the 22-year-old does not sign a new contract with the Serie A club.

[Eurosport] #CFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/VOxwvxc5PJ — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) March 3, 2021

With Gianluigi Donnarumma set to extend his stay at AC Milan, Tuchel will have to look elsewhere for reinforcements this summer.

Chelsea are rumored to be interested in Manchester United's Dean Henderson and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.