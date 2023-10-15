Chelsea set to recall star from loan after unimpressive start to the season - Reports

Chelsea FC are preparing to recall the highly-rated Brazilian talent, Andrey Santos, from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest, as per Football Transfers. The 19-year-old midfielder, considered one of Brazil's most promising prospects, was signed from Vasco da Gama for €12.5 million.

Despite showcasing his potential during pre-season under manager Mauricio Pochettino, Santos was sent on a season-long loan to Nottingham Forest this summer. He expressed excitement about playing regular matches.

However, his time at the City Ground has not gone as planned, as he is yet to make a Premier League start. Instead, Orel Mangala and Ibrahim Sangare have been preferred in central midfield.

Chelsea are contemplating possibly recalling Santos in January, although it's not finalized. Should the young Brazilian return, the Blues may look to secure a new loan for him in the second half of the season if the situation doesn't improve at Nottingham Forest.

The Blues boast a roster of promising Brazilian talents, including Deivid Washington and Angelo Gabriel, the latter of whom is currently on loan at Chelsea's sister club, Strasbourg.

Among them, Santos stands out as a highly-rated prospect, earning praise from Brazilian great Juninho, who described him as "smart" and "physically a monster." Juninho's admiration for Santos extends to his technical abilities, hailing him as more complete at 18 than Juninho himself was at that age.

It's a testament to Santos's immense potential and suggests that the Blues remain committed to nurturing their young talent through loans or integrating them into the first team.

As the January transfer window approaches, it will be interesting to see if the Blues will bring Andrey Santos back to Stamford Bridge to further his development.

Chelsea's Ian Maatsen faces uncertain future despite new contract offer - Report

Chelsea are reportedly willing to extend Ian Maatsen's contract. However, the club's young Dutch left-back is not considered indispensable, as per The Chelsea Chronicle.

Maatsen's current contract with the Blues expires at the end of the season, making it a strategic move for the Blues to safeguard his market value.

Earlier, Burnley had shown interest in Maatsen, offering a loan deal with a potential permanent transfer worth £31.5 million. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old expressed his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge and compete for a place in the squad.

While Maatsen's versatility and youth make him a valuable prospect, manager Mauricio Pochettino is yet to grant him a Premier League start. Consequently, there is growing speculation that Maatsen may seek opportunities elsewhere.