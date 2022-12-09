Chelsea set to rival Liverpool and Arsenal in race to sign 21-year-old midfielder: Reports

According to Fichajes, Chelsea have joined Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign La Liga star Alex Baena. The 21-year-old currently plies his trade at Villareal in La Liga.

The Spanish Under-21 international has made 21 appearances for the Yellow Submarines this season, racking up an impressive tally of nine goals and four assists before the FIFA World Cup break.

The versatile youngster can play in various positions across the attacking third. Apart from the Blues, Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in the player. Manchester City are also reportedly keeping tabs on Baena.

While the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Raheem Sterling are in the Blues' ranks, finding the back of the net hasn't been easy for Graham Potter's side.

They have scored only 19 goals in 14 games under Potter this season. Hence, the club is desperate to add reinforcements in attacking areas. Baena could be a good addition to the club as he would provide them with some much-needed creativity in the final third of the pitch.

However, the Blues will have to fend off competition from their Premier League rivals to secure his signature.

Chelsea legend John Terry made a fascinating revelation about Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has always been a master of mind games and shrewd tactics. The Portuguese manager enjoyed immense success with Chelsea across two spells.

John Terry, who was the Blues' captain under Mourinho, made a fascinating revelation about Mourinho's tactics.

The current AS Roma manager left no stone unturned to gain an advantage over their rivals on the field. Terry recently told beIN Sport while covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup (via GiveMeSport):

“He would do anything to get a small advantage. I remember the rule was if you were 1-0 up and the ball was delivered into the box, if two defenders went up together and both went down on the floor after, you both didn’t have to go off the field of play… He used to sit me and Gary Cahill down and say ‘when the ball comes into box, bump into each other and both go down because you can’t go off. We’re going ‘we’ve never heard of that rule – ever’."

