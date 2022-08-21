Chelsea set to rival Manchester United in race to sign 26-year-old Premier League striker - Reports

According to The Mirror, Chelsea have joined the race with Manchester United to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The England international has reportedly amassed interest from Everton as well.

The three Premier League sides will have to prepare bids for the Bees striker soon, with the transfer deadline imminent.

Chelsea are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements this summer. The Blues require replacements for Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who have reunited with their respective former clubs.

There is ambiguity over Hakim Ziyech's future at Stamford Bridge as well, potentially leaving manager Thomas Tuchel with a further depleted squad. The report, however, stated that Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains the club's primary target for the centre-forward role.

United find themselves in a similar predicament, with speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club. The Red Devils have also parted ways with Edinson Cavani following his contract expiry earlier this summer. The club have been linked with Ajax winger Antony, but a move is yet to materialize.

The Red Devils have had an active transfer window so far, securing the services of Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen. The club also recently completed the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid, for a reported £60 million fee (plus £10 million in add-ons).

Toney played a crucial role in the Bees' promotion to top-flight football for the 2021-22 season. He scored a goal in the club's 2-0 victory over Swansea City in the 2021 EFL Championship play-off final.

The England international scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 33 Premier League appearances for the newly-promoted outfit last term.

Chelsea manager Tuchel provides update on United-linked Christian Pulisic

Thomas Tuchel provides update on Christian Pulisic amid Manchester United interest

Tuchel revealed that Chelsea have no intention of letting Christian Pulisic leave Stamford Bridge this summer, as quoted by Manchester Evening News. The German manager is reportedly reluctant to let go of the American winger due to a lack of squad depth.

According to the English outlet, the 23-year-old is frustrated with his lack of game time under Tuchel's management and desires a London-exit.

When asked about Pulisic, Tuchel said:

"Yeah, I know there is a lot of talk. We will not comment on our players and we will not encourage our players to go out in this moment. We've had two training sessions with 18 players."

"In a schedule when we play once a week, this is not a problem. If I look at the schedule that is coming, with Southampton and during the week two Champions League matches, it's coming, it's right in front of the door and we need a lot of players.

"We need a lot of quality players to be competitive, so at the moment, we have what we have."

Chelsea are currently unbeaten in the 2022-23 Premier League with a win and a draw to their name. They will next face Leeds United on Sunday, August 21, away from home.

