Chelsea shift attention to Borussia Dortmund star after missing out on signing Endrick: Reports

According to The Secret Scout, as reported by the Express, Chelsea have opened talks with representatives of Borussia Dortmund prodigy Youssoufa Moukoko after missing out on Brazilian teenager Endrick Felipe.

Since Todd Boehly took over, the club's vision has changed. They have focused more on the future. The Blues have been signing players who can serve them in the long-term while being good enough to be productive in the short term.

Thomas Tuchel was replaced by Graham Potter with the same goal in mind. Potter had an excellent track record of mentoring young players during his stay at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Big money was spent by Boehly on the likes of Wesley Fofana (21) and Marc Cucurella (24) for the same exact reason. These players can be regular starters with the promise of a brighter future ahead.

Chelsea also had their eyes on Endrick, who looks set to be a household name in European football in the future. However, Fabrizio Romano reported that the Brazilian teenager has verbally agreed to a deal with Real Madrid and will sign a six-year contract that will start in 2024.

B/R Football @brfootball



The Brazilian will join the club in the summer of 2024 Real Madrid have reached a $63M deal plus $12.6M in taxes with Palmeiras for 16-year-old forward Endrick, per @FabrizioRomano The Brazilian will join the club in the summer of 2024 Real Madrid have reached a $63M deal plus $12.6M in taxes with Palmeiras for 16-year-old forward Endrick, per @FabrizioRomano The Brazilian will join the club in the summer of 2024 ⚪ https://t.co/9NzinqCxzE

The Blues have already gotten past the setback and have set their sights on the 17-year-old Germany international Moukoko.

Moukoko is one of the most in-form attackers in the Bundesliga at the moment. Since the departure of Erling Haaland, he has been Borussia Dortmund's first-choice striker. In 22 games, Moukoko has scored six goals and provided six assists for the German club so far this season. He has staggering numbers at the youth level for the Bundesliga side, scoring a whopping 142 goals in just 90 games.

Moukoko's current contract with the German club is set to expire next summer. However, Dortmund are keen to tie him down to a long-term deal. The Blues are also ready to offer the player a five-year deal. They are understood to be more confident about landing Moukoko than they were about Endrick.

Journalist shares his take on Chelsea making a move for free agent Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently a free agent. His contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated last month as a result of an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Todd Boehly is understood to be interested in the Portuguese superstar. However, journalist Dean Jones believes Lionel Messi will be a better fit for Chelsea than Ronaldo.

Jones said (via GiveMeSport):

“If Boehly was that interested in Ronaldo, then it’s a no-brainer that he would also be looking at Messi in the same sense. You’d probably argue that there’s more chance of Messi fitting in at Chelsea than there ever was of Ronaldo.”

Chelsea are in desperate need of a striker to provide competition to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku returned to their respective old clubs in the transfer window

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes