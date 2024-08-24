Future Chelsea star Estevao Willian has a chance of surpassing Brazil great Ronaldo Nazario after he received his maiden senior national team call-up. Brazil face Ecuador and Paraguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

Barcelona and Real Madrid legend Ronaldo Nazario burst onto the scene with the national team as a 17-year-old, going on to gain legendary status. He scored 62 times in 99 appearances for the Selecao, winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Like Ronaldo Nazario, Willian is set to make his international bow aged only 17 after manager Dorival Junior included him in the squad. The Chelsea-bound teenager has been touted as a generational talent in Brazil and has put up performances to match the tag.

Trending

Ronaldo Nazario was 17 years and 186 days old when he made his international debut in 1994, with only five players debuting at a younger age. Estevao Willian will be 17 years and 135 days old when the Selecao face Ecuador, and 17 years and 139 days old when they face Paraguay.

The Palmeiras youngster will make his debut at a younger age than Ronaldo if he plays either game. If he scores, he will be the third-youngest goalscorer in the history of the country, behind Pele and Edu. Ronaldo scored his first goal for the Selecao aged 17 years and 228 days.

Estevao Willian has made 34 senior appearances for Palmeiras despite only turning 17. The youngster has contributed seven goals and six assists, becoming an undisputed starter for his club. He has earned a move to Chelsea for a reported €55 million and will join the Blues once he turns 18.

Vitor Roque, likened to Ronaldo Nazario, reportedly set for Real Betis move

Real Betis are closing in on the signing of Brazilian prodigy Vitor Roque on a loan deal from Barcelona, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Blaugrana are keen to let the Brazilian teenager move elsewhere for his development this summer.

Expand Tweet

Roque was quite prolific with Atletico Paranaense, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in 25 league games in 2023. His qualities as a teenager, coupled with the fact that he began his career at Cruzeiro, caused many to liken him with Ronaldo Nazario.

Roque endured a lean spell under Xavi at Barcelona, scoring two goals in 14 league appearances in the second half of the 2023-24 season. The 19-year-old failed to impress current Barca boss Hansi Flick and will need to perform well at Betis to get his career back on track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback