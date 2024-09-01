Chelsea star agrees contract extension to stay at Stamford Bridge until 2033 - Reports

Chelsea have extended the contract of striker Nicolas Jackson. According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Blues have prolonged the Senegalese forward's stay at Stamford Bridge by another two years till 2033.

The 22-year-old arrived from Spanish side Villarreal last summer for a reported fee of £32 million. He had signed a seven-year deal until 2031 on arrival and now has extended it by another two years. The move follows a similar extension handed to Cole Palmer a few weeks back.

Jackson led the Chelsea attack last season, finishing as the side's second top-scorer in the league behind Palmer with 14 goals. He has continued to lead the line under new manager Enzo Maresca, scoring his first goal of the season in the Blues' 6-2 drubbing of Wolves.

While the London side's management have clearly shown faith in the player, it is interesting to note that they were heavily linked with other top forwards in the summer window. The likes of Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney were reportedly pursued right until the end of deadline day but the Blues couldn't complete the signing of either attacker.

Chelsea new signing opens up after late move to Stamford Bridge

Sancho completed a move to Stamford Bridge on loan.

Jadon Sancho stated that he was thankful for the opportunity to play for Chelsea following his loan move from Manchester United. In an interview with the London-based club's official website, he said:

"My idols growing up were Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard and now I have the opportunity to play for this club like them. It’s a great feeling."

The Blues made a late swoop for the 24-year-old, reaching agreement with the Red Devils to sign him on loan for the 2024-25 season. The deal also has an obligation to buy clause. The Telegraph's James Ducker reported that the clause would kick in if the Blues finish above 14th in the league, with a fee between £20-£25 million dependent on the club's performance.

Sancho fell out of favour at Manchester United, notably having a public feud with manager Erik ten Hag last season. He spent the second half of the 2023-24 on loan at Borussia Dortmund. This season, the Dutchman has preferred to use the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo over Sancho, leading to his exit.

He joins a wealth of attacking options at Chelsea, including Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku and Pedro Neto.

