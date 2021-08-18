"He should always win it" - Chelsea star agrees Lionel Messi deserves the 2021 Ballon d'Or over him

Former Italian forward Antonio Cassano has revealed that Chelsea midfielder Jorginho feels Lionel Messi should win the 2021 Ballon d'Or instead of him.

Speaking to fellow Italian forward Christian Vieri on his Twitch (via the Mirror), Cassano recalled an unexpected meeting with Jorginho where the latter made the admission.

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid forward has also called it scandalous to give the Ballon d'Or to anyone other than Lionel Messi. Cassano said:

"Remember when I said any journalist who voted for Jorginho as Ballon d’Or should have his license taken away?

"Well, I was in Formentera with my family and just as I sat down, I felt a touch. ‘Antonio, you’re great!’ the voice says. I turn around to ask who he was, he took off his glasses and mask, and it was Jorginho! I told him, Jorgi, can you believe the scandal if they should give you the Ballon d’Or and not to Messi?

"He replied that he absolutely agreed with me, Messi should always win it."

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 favorites for the European Golden Boot this season (2021-22)

📺Cassano: 'Oh Giorgio, but do you realize the scandal that is coming out?. They want to give the Ballon d'Or to you and not to Messi'.



Jorginho: 'No no, Antò, but I agree with you , absolutely, Messi must always win' pic.twitter.com/QFTMK1MwPX — Messi Worldwide (@Messi_Worldwide) August 16, 2021

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and Lionel Messi are the front-runners for the Ballon d'Or

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and Lionel Messi are the two front-runners for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. Both had amazing 2020-21 seasons with their respective clubs and national teams.

Jorginho was a vital member of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad which won the 2021 Champions League against Premier League rivals Manchester City. The 29-year-old also had a stellar time with Italy on their way to lifting Euro 2020 against England at Wembley.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, only won a Copa Del Rey with Barcelona last season. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner finally tasted his first title glory with Argentina, winning the Copa America against hosts Brazil.

It is worth noting that should Jorginho win the 2021 Ballon d'Or, he would become the first Chelsea player to lift the prestigious award in the club's history. The closest a Chelsea player has come to winning the Ballon d'Or was in 2005 when Frank Lampard finished second behind Barcelona's Ronaldinho.

However, Messi is still the favorite to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or, which will be his seventh 'Golden Ball,' taking him two clear of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Only 11 players have won a Champions League and European Championship in the same season 🏆🏆



From taking a big risk as a 13-year-old to moving from Brazil to Italy two years later



This is Jorginho's journey to the top ⬇️#bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 17, 2021

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Ranking the 5 greatest managers in Premier League history

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee