Chelsea star aims hilarious dig at Jamie Carragher after Blues secure Champions League qualification with win over Nottingham Forest

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia cheekily taunted Jamie Carragher after Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. It was a win that confirmed their return to the UEFA Champions League, as they finished fourth in the Premier League standings.
The 21-year-old midfielder came on in the second half of the game and was among his teammates to celebrate when they secured all three points. He also celebrated on Instagram by posting some snaps on the site. Among them was a screenshot of Carragher burying his face in his hands with the simple caption simply: "Next".
Before the final stretch of Premier League games, Carragher notably questioned the Blues' chances of making the top five. He predicted that they would miss out on the Champions League, with Aston Villa making up the fifth spot instead (via football.london). He also questioned the Blues' chances of winning at the City Ground.
However, the Blues denied the pundit and had the last laugh. Colwill's 50th-minute equalizer from point-blank range was sufficient to seal the victory. The win put them in fourth in the Premier League, and back in the top European club competition after missing out for two years.
Chelsea eye historic European clean sweep in Conference League final
Chelsea will play Real Betis on Friday, May 28 in the UEFA Conference League final at Wroclaw Stadium. The Blues are looking to become the first team to have all four of UEFA's trophies to their credit after already winning the Champions League, Europa League, and the Super Cup.
Under Enzo Maresca, they've had a brilliant Conference League season with 11 victories in 12. They trudged through victories against the likes of Djurgarden and Legia Warsaw. Moving forward, the final provides the chance to end the season on a high.
Real Betis, under Manuel Pellegrini, go to their first European final on high hopes. The Spanish club ended sixth in La Liga and have been performing well, losing just two of their last 20 games. Star players such as Isco and Antony have featured prominently this season.
However, Chelsea remain strong favorites to beat them in Poland and lift the Conference League trophy. The Blues are widely expected to take their fairly remarkable run of form into the game and see off their Spanish counterparts. Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca's men also have the upcoming Club World Cup to prepare for this summer.