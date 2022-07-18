Chelsea star Ben Chilwell quickly deletes image of Reece James and Mason Mount partying at Los Angeles nightclub

Ben Chilwell swiftly deleted a picture of his Chelsea teammates Reece James and Mason Mount on a night out during their team's pre-season tour of the USA.

Chilwell posted a snap of his Blues and England colleagues on his Instagram page. The picture showed Mount holding a plastic cup and James sticking his middle finger up at the camera. The Sun has claimed that the picture was taken in a Los Angeles nightclub.

No explanation has been offered as to why the left-back deleted the snap, but it can no longer be found on any of his social media pages. The duo have wide smiles on their faces in the picture and are surrounded by glamorous looking people in the snapshot.

Chelsea recorded their first win of their pre-season tour of the US on Sunday with an unconvincing 2-1 victory over Mexican side Club America.

Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead in the second half through a Timo Werner strike. However, a comical own-goal from right-back James leveled the scores.

Mount bailed out his fellow academy graduate with a fabulous curling effort late on to secure the win in Las Vegas.

The Blues face Charlotte FC next before concluding their stateside visit with a clash against London rivals Arsenal in Florida.

Mason Mount enjoying life in the USA during pre-season tour with Chelsea

Mount's spectacular strike capped off a Man of the Match performance from the 23-year-old at the Allegiant Stadium. He was asked after the encounter about his American experience so far.

The Chelsea midfielder could barely contain his excitement about how well the tour has gone so far. He also credited his opponents, who gave the two-time European champions a run for their money.

Mount told the media (as quoted by Sports Bible):

“It’s been a brilliant week training in the US, the fans have been unbelievable. We love being here. I don’t know if it was top bins, it was close. When I hit the ball, when I looked up, I was very happy that it went in. We got the second goal and the win."

He added:

"The most important thing today was really working on our off the ball stuff, our physical ability to run and I thought we did that. They are a top team, they work so hard. They made us run, play to the best of our ability. We are happy to come out with the win and put on a show for all of these fans.”

