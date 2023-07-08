Chelsea star Ben Chilwell sends message to Arsenal new boy Kai Havertz as he announces engagement with partner Sophia Weber

Arsenal's first summer signing of 2023, Kai Havertz, took to Instagram to announce his engagement to Sophia Weber.

Sophia Weber is a German model who has been in a relationship with the former Chelsea man for quite some time now. The two grew up together in the same neighbourhood and have officially been dating since 2018.

The announcement comes just days after the German international completed his £65 million move to the north London outfit. He signed a five-year deal that will see the former Bayer Leverkusen man earn £17 million a year.

Former Chelsea teammate Ben Chilwell reacted to Havertz's Instagram post:

"Congratulations to you both"

Chilwell and Havertz spent three seasons together at Stamford Bridge, during which the two shared the pitch on 66 occasions. The 24-year-old forward joined the Blues from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for a reported fee of €81 million (via Trnasfermarkt).

However, Havertz had a tough time of things after his big-money move to the Premier League. From his 35 appearances in England's top-tier league last season, the forward managed just seven goals. Overall, the player made 47 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing one assist.

During his three-year stay at Stamford Bridge, Havertz has managed 32 goals from 139 appearances. However, he managed to win three major trophies at Chelsea, including the UEFA Champions League, in his debut season.

He also scored the winning goals in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League and Club World Cup triumphs.

Chelsea agree Pulisic deal with Inter Milan - Reports

Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday (July 07) that Chelsea have reached an agreement with AC Milan for the transfer of Christian Pulisic. The USA international has one year left on his current deal with the Blues and was decisive in his wishes to join the Serie A outfit, according to Romano.

AC Milan will be paying the Premier League club €20 million, excluding add-ons, to secure the services of the winger. The former Borussia Dortmund player follows his teammate at Chelsea, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who also completed his move to Milan.

Pulisic joined the west London outfit from the Bundesliga in 2019. Since his arrival in the Premier League, the player has scored 26 goals and provided 21 assists from his 145 appearances.

He also managed to win three major trophies at Stamford Bridge which, includes the club's Champions League triumph in 2021.

Pulisic will be the nineth senior team player to leave the Bridge this summer. The likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy among others have also left the club.

