Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta shares positive update after head injury against Southampton

Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta has shared a positive message from the hospital where he is admitted. The Spanish full-back suffered a head injury during the Premier League home defeat against Southampton on 18 February.

Azpilicueta was stretchered off the field and needed assistance with oxygen. He was transported to the hospital after that.

According to recent reports, the defender is currently feeling better and should be discharged on Monday. The veteran is seemingly in good spirits. He shared a message on Twitter, writing:

"Hi everyone! Thank you all for your love and messages of support! My family and I would like to thank everyone who has been looking after me since yesterday’s incident…"

Azpilicueta further added:

"From the @ChelseaFC medical team, to teammates and opponents, to St Mary’s and Cleveland Hospital and all staff members and doctors: a massive thank you from the bottom of my heart. Now, time to recover and I will see you soon on the pitch!"

Harry @HarryCFC170 Azpilicueta may not be as good as he was a few years ago, but one thing you never lose is toughness. Azpilicueta is definitely a tough guy.



Credit to every player, Chelsea and Southampton who instantly checked to make sure he hadn't swallowed his tongue. Get well soon, captain. Azpilicueta may not be as good as he was a few years ago, but one thing you never lose is toughness. Azpilicueta is definitely a tough guy.Credit to every player, Chelsea and Southampton who instantly checked to make sure he hadn't swallowed his tongue. Get well soon, captain. https://t.co/p5bRaDHdlD

Graham Potter also provided an update on Cesar Azpilicueta's injury as he told the media after the match (via football.london):

"He's in hospital. So he's in the best place. He is conscious and I think he was speaking to his wife, so that's good. Obviously really concerned, especially when it first happened. Hopefully, he is in the best place and we're monitoring. I think he was [unconscious]. So we need to take all the precautions we need to take now to make sure he's okay. Worrying. A horrible incident!"

Chelsea, meanwhile, suffered a defeat against Southampton in their Premier League home clash. They are currently 10th in the league table with 31 points on the board from 23 games.

Tim Howard predicts Graham Potter's Chelsea future

Chelsea are winless in their last five games, losing the last two. They have won only two of their last 15 matches. Former Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard recently made a bold prediction about the Blues' future, telling NBC:

"It's a mess. Two wins in their last 14 Premier League games. I think they go one of two ways. I think he gets sacked, which I would hate. I can't believe I'm even saying that, because you have to win ultimately to keep your job. Or the season just becomes a wash and right now, that's what it feels like."

The Blues will return to action on 26 February as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League away clash.

