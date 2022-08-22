Chelsea star Christian Pulisic's dad likes Twitter posts criticizing Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Thomas Tuchel 

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic's dad, Marc Pulisic, has liked a series of Twitter posts criticizing manager Thomas Tuchel as well as players Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, as per Metro.

The Blues suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday. Jesse Marsch's side absolutely dominated Thomas Tuchel's side as the West London side looked desperately out of depth while going forward.

For the third game in a row this season in the Premier League, Christian Pulisic had to settle for a place on the bench. The USA international was eventually subbed on with 26 minutes remaining after getting just 31 minutes of playing time in the previous two games combined.

As reported by The Daily Mail earlier this month, Pulisic made it abundantly clear that he is far from happy at Stamford Bridge due to a lack of playing time.

From his father Marc Pulisic's Twitter activity, it is pretty much evident that he also shares the frustration with his son. Marc Pulisic liked three tweets during Chelsea's defeat against Leeds United, criticizing manager Thomas Tuchel.

One tweet labeled Tuchel as a 'destroyer of players and of team dynamics’. Marc Pulisic also liked tweets criticizing Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, who have been preferred ahead of his son by the manager.

Another tweet was liked which urged the USA international to leave if he is not given enough playing time.

Here are the tweets Marc Pulisic liked:

N @Nino12x If you give Pulisic the benefit of doubt and start him as consistently as you do with Havertz/Mount, you’ll be rewarded with quality football and GOALS. This is facts If you give Pulisic the benefit of doubt and start him as consistently as you do with Havertz/Mount, you’ll be rewarded with quality football and GOALS. This is facts

Zach Lawless @ZachLawless USMNT Only @usmntonly



You love to see it. Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams chopping it up after the matchYou love to see it. Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams chopping it up after the match 🇺🇸You love to see it. https://t.co/jkXHvgaqHw If Pulisic doesn’t get the start vs West Ham next week, he needs to go for his own good. We’ve seen enough of Kai and Mount to start the season. twitter.com/usmntonly/stat… If Pulisic doesn’t get the start vs West Ham next week, he needs to go for his own good. We’ve seen enough of Kai and Mount to start the season. twitter.com/usmntonly/stat…

Paul Campbell @Paul_Campbell6 @chucklesflorida @bhekienkosy @ChelseaFC 100%!! Chelsea needs a confident Pulisic. Tuchel is a destroyer of players and of team dynamics. Without the ability to build and inspire them, he is only left to discard what he has broken and buy new to only rinse and repeat. @chucklesflorida @bhekienkosy @ChelseaFC 100%!! Chelsea needs a confident Pulisic. Tuchel is a destroyer of players and of team dynamics. Without the ability to build and inspire them, he is only left to discard what he has broken and buy new to only rinse and repeat.

Mark Pulisic has since removed the posts from the likes section of his Twitter account.

As per Metro, Pulisic has been identified as a target by Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag looking to bolster his attack.

The report also suggests that another Chelsea outcast, Hakim Ziyech, is also wanted at Old Trafford.

Christian Pulisic could leave Chelsea this summer

Christian Pulisic hasn't been particularly successful at Chelsea since his £57.6 million move from Borussia Dortmund.

The USA international has showcased his undisputed quality but has not been able to do so on a consistent basis.

The pacey attacker has had terrible luck with injuries and has also had to deal with immense competition for places.

Debbie Chelsea @debbie_Gabbie Mount isn't a RW

Havertz' isn't a ST

Reece isn't a CB

Gallagher isnt a DM

Ruben isn't a RWB



Tuchel is no saint at this point. Mount isn't a RW Havertz' isn't a STReece isn't a CB Gallagher isnt a DM Ruben isn't a RWB Tuchel is no saint at this point.

He has scored 25 goals and produced 19 assists in 118 games for the Blues till date. It is quite evident that Tuchel does not see the winger as a first-team regular and fancies Mount and Havertz more.

With the World Cup approaching, the winger could be looking for regular first-team football and might be on his way out of the club before the transfer window slams shut.

