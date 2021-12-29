×
Create
Notifications

Chelsea star close to joining Barcelona after agreeing deal in principle for June 2022 - Reports

Reportedly, Barcelona are set to sign Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta
Reportedly, Barcelona are set to sign Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta
Aditya Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Dec 29, 2021 12:10 PM IST
News

According to reports, Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is set to join Barcelona in the summer of 2022. The Spaniard reportedly already has an agreement with Blaugrana for a transfer after the end of the season.

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012 from French club Olympique de Marseille. Since then he has been a mainstay at Stamford Bridge as a player and as a leader. The Spaniard has made a whopping 449 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

#Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is 'very close' to joining Barcelona. He has an 'agreement in principle' to join next summer.[via @gerardromero]

He has also been used in various positions. He has played as a right-back, right wing-back, central defender and the right central defender while impressing in each position.

This season, however, he has seen the likes of Andreas Christensen and Reece James take up the mantle of Chelsea's right side. Azpilicueta has made 20 appearances this season in all competitions, many of them being as a substitute.

With his contract running out in the summer of 2022, Barcelona look set to bring the Spaniard to La Liga.

Barcelona are also reportedly interested in Azpilicueta's team-mate Christensen, who also runs out of a contract in the summer of 2022. However, that doesn't seem to have advanced as much as Azpilicueta's deal.

Chelsea and Barcelona's contrasting 2021-22 season

The two footballing giants couldn't have had a more contrasting first half of the 2021-22 season.

Chelsea are fighting for the title in the Premier League while Barcelona are trying to get in the top four of La Liga. Chelsea have put in some dominant performances this season both in the Premier League and the Champions League. Meanwhile, Barcelona exited the Champions League in the group stage.

Hence, the upcoming transfer windows are crucial for the Catalan club. They signed forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City a couple of days ago, which will be a big boost.

Ferran Torres is ours until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣!

Their financial woes have been well publicized. Manager Xavi and the board will have to make strategic decisions in the transfer window.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Signing players like Azpilicueta, who is at the end of his contract but is still brilliant on the field, could be a shrewd move.

Edited by Parimal
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी