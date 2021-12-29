Chelsea star close to joining Barcelona after agreeing deal in principle for June 2022 - Reports

According to reports, Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is set to join Barcelona in the summer of 2022. The Spaniard reportedly already has an agreement with Blaugrana for a transfer after the end of the season.

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in 2012 from French club Olympique de Marseille. Since then he has been a mainstay at Stamford Bridge as a player and as a leader. The Spaniard has made a whopping 449 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

He has also been used in various positions. He has played as a right-back, right wing-back, central defender and the right central defender while impressing in each position.

This season, however, he has seen the likes of Andreas Christensen and Reece James take up the mantle of Chelsea's right side. Azpilicueta has made 20 appearances this season in all competitions, many of them being as a substitute.

With his contract running out in the summer of 2022, Barcelona look set to bring the Spaniard to La Liga.

Barcelona are also reportedly interested in Azpilicueta's team-mate Christensen, who also runs out of a contract in the summer of 2022. However, that doesn't seem to have advanced as much as Azpilicueta's deal.

Chelsea and Barcelona's contrasting 2021-22 season

The two footballing giants couldn't have had a more contrasting first half of the 2021-22 season.

Chelsea are fighting for the title in the Premier League while Barcelona are trying to get in the top four of La Liga. Chelsea have put in some dominant performances this season both in the Premier League and the Champions League. Meanwhile, Barcelona exited the Champions League in the group stage.

Hence, the upcoming transfer windows are crucial for the Catalan club. They signed forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City a couple of days ago, which will be a big boost.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Ferran Torres is ours until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣! Ferran Torres is ours until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣!

Their financial woes have been well publicized. Manager Xavi and the board will have to make strategic decisions in the transfer window.

Also Read Article Continues below

Signing players like Azpilicueta, who is at the end of his contract but is still brilliant on the field, could be a shrewd move.

Edited by Parimal