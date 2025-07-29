  • home icon
  • Football
  • Chelsea
  • Chelsea star Cole Palmer reacts as rapper Drake shares clip of him in latest social media post

Chelsea star Cole Palmer reacts as rapper Drake shares clip of him in latest social media post

By Mohul Bhowmick
Modified Jul 29, 2025 13:29 GMT
Musician Drake and Chelsea
Musician Drake and Chelsea's Cole Palmer.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer recently replied to hip-hop musician Drake's latest post on Instagram with a comment that sent many of his supporters into a tizzy. Drake took to social media to share a montage of photos and videos wishing his friend Noel Cadastre, an audio engineer, on his birthday.

Ad

In the post, Drake added a clip of Palmer speaking to an interviewer about which stage name he would pick if he were to be a rapper. In the video, Palmer said "Iceman," which Drake took to heart. Palmer commented the same on this post, possibly implying his fondness for the musician.

"Iceman," Palmer commented on Drake's post.

You can see the post here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It is rumoured that Drake's latest album is set to be called 'Iceman', which is a nod to Palmer. Drake is a huge sports fan and must have been inspired by Palmer's exploits in the FIFA Club World Cup, in which he helped Chelsea win the title. He scored three goals, two of which came in the final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Palmer's iconic muted celebrations, as well as his calm and composed nature on the football pitch, have led to many fans giving him the nickname of 'Cold Palmer.' Incidentally, as mentioned earlier, his preferred stage name 'Iceman' also shares a similarity with the fans' nickname.

Ad

Palmer, most recently, was seen at an event alongside musician Central Cee, which is where it appears that he also got acquainted with Drake. Apart from being a sports aficionado, Drake is renowned for being liberal with his bets on major sporting events across the world.

Cole Palmer is crucial to Chelsea's Premier League title aspirations this season

Chelsea, who finished fourth in the Premier League in 2024-25, will aim to challenge for the title this season. Palmer is one of the most important cogs in their wheel if that were to happen, as he showed with his brilliance in the Club World Cup.

Ad

Under manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea also won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. Palmer was instrumental in them winning that trophy as well, bagging two assists in their 4-1 win in the final over Real Betis.

In 2024-25, the Englishman was in fine form for the Blues, racking up 18 goals and 13 assists across 51 appearances in all competitions. However, Chelsea do not intend to rely solely on Palmer in the upcoming season and made some big signings.

Ad

The biggest of them all was that of Jamie Gittens, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund for a rumoured €64.4 million fee. Striker Joao Pedro was also signed from Brighton and Hove Albion for €63.7 million.

Ipswich Town, meanwhile, parted ways with their star striker Liam Delap, who made his way to London for a €35.5 million fee. Kendry Paez, Mamadou Sarr and Dario Essugo are some of the other signings they have made this summer.

About the author
Mohul Bhowmick

Mohul Bhowmick

Twitter icon

Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.

An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.

His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.

Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.

In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nived Zenith
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications