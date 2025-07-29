Chelsea star Cole Palmer reacts as rapper Drake shares clip of him in latest social media post

Chelsea star Cole Palmer recently replied to hip-hop musician Drake's latest post on Instagram with a comment that sent many of his supporters into a tizzy. Drake took to social media to share a montage of photos and videos wishing his friend Noel Cadastre, an audio engineer, on his birthday.In the post, Drake added a clip of Palmer speaking to an interviewer about which stage name he would pick if he were to be a rapper. In the video, Palmer said &quot;Iceman,&quot; which Drake took to heart. Palmer commented the same on this post, possibly implying his fondness for the musician.&quot;Iceman,&quot; Palmer commented on Drake's post.You can see the post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt is rumoured that Drake's latest album is set to be called 'Iceman', which is a nod to Palmer. Drake is a huge sports fan and must have been inspired by Palmer's exploits in the FIFA Club World Cup, in which he helped Chelsea win the title. He scored three goals, two of which came in the final against Paris Saint-Germain.Palmer's iconic muted celebrations, as well as his calm and composed nature on the football pitch, have led to many fans giving him the nickname of 'Cold Palmer.' Incidentally, as mentioned earlier, his preferred stage name 'Iceman' also shares a similarity with the fans' nickname.Palmer, most recently, was seen at an event alongside musician Central Cee, which is where it appears that he also got acquainted with Drake. Apart from being a sports aficionado, Drake is renowned for being liberal with his bets on major sporting events across the world.Cole Palmer is crucial to Chelsea's Premier League title aspirations this seasonChelsea, who finished fourth in the Premier League in 2024-25, will aim to challenge for the title this season. Palmer is one of the most important cogs in their wheel if that were to happen, as he showed with his brilliance in the Club World Cup.Under manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea also won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. Palmer was instrumental in them winning that trophy as well, bagging two assists in their 4-1 win in the final over Real Betis.In 2024-25, the Englishman was in fine form for the Blues, racking up 18 goals and 13 assists across 51 appearances in all competitions. However, Chelsea do not intend to rely solely on Palmer in the upcoming season and made some big signings.The biggest of them all was that of Jamie Gittens, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund for a rumoured €64.4 million fee. Striker Joao Pedro was also signed from Brighton and Hove Albion for €63.7 million.Ipswich Town, meanwhile, parted ways with their star striker Liam Delap, who made his way to London for a €35.5 million fee. Kendry Paez, Mamadou Sarr and Dario Essugo are some of the other signings they have made this summer.