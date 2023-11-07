Chelsea star copies Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuuuu’ during 4-1 derby win over rivals Tottenham

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson celebrated scoring his side's fourth goal in their win over Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night by recreating Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuuuu' celebration. The Senegal international scored thrice in the second half as the Blues picked up a 4-1 win over nine-man Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham were heavy favorites to win the game against a Chelsea side that has struggled this season. The Blues lost at home to Brentford in their last Premier League game and were in 13th place ahead of kickoff.

Managed by Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham showed at the start of the game exactly why they had been unbeaten in their opening 10 league matches. They opened the scoring inside six minutes through Dejan Kulusevski and had a Son Heung-min goal ruled out for a marginal offside call.

However, red cards for Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie allowed Mauricio Pochettino's side back into the game. Following Cole Palmer's first-half penalty, Jackson scored thrice in the second half to help the Blues claim a dominant win over the nine men of Tottenham.

Jackson's third goal was the pick of the lot. He took advantage of Spurs' suicidal high line to run in behind and latch onto a pass from Palmer before dribbling past the goalkeeper and slotting the ball home. Following the goal, the former Villarreal man became the latest player to hit the Siuuuu, paying tribute to the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nicolas Jackson and Cristiano Ronaldo have both scored hat-tricks against Tottenham

While many may argue that the two red cards for Spurs gave Chelsea the win, the Blues deserve credit. Pochettino's men maintained level heads throughout the encounter and calmly took their chances.

Nicolas Jackson has had a tough start to life at Chelsea after joining for around £30 million in the summer. Before the game, the Senegalese striker had only scored two goals in the Premier League and one in the Carabao Cup. His performance on Monday night should give him plenty of confidence moving forward.

Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo also scored a hat-trick against Tottenham in a 3-2 win for Manchester United at Old Trafford in the 2021-22 season.

Chelsea will hope to build on the momentum when they meet league leaders Manchester City on Sunday, November 12. Spurs, meanwhile, will look to get back on track when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers a day earlier.