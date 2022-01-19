Chelsea star to decide future in January amid rumors of Barcelona interest - Reports

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is set for a decisive two weeks ahead. With the transfer window shutting at the end of this month, the Dane is likely to make a final decision on his future at the club.

He's out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season with no renewed talks in sight despite expressing interest to stay on. However, some teams are eager to price him away from Stamford Bridge, particularly Barcelona.

CaughtOffside @caughtoffside Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign Andreas Christensen on a free transfer from Chelsea.



The fallen La Liga giants are looking to reinforce their squad with new additions and Christensen has emerged as a potential acquisition. They're said to be working on a deal to sign the 25-year-old defender on a free transfer in the summer.

More developments are expected over the coming days, although talks have been going on for a while now. Barcelona have chased him for a loan deal in the past after he appeared to struggle for consistent game time. However, the Blues didn't entertain any offers.

With Gerard Pique not the same force he used to be and Samuel Umtiti likely to leave in the summer, Christensen stands a chance to come right into their XI. He's seen as a good fit for Barcelona's backline while pre-contract agreement talks are reportedly at an advanced stage. They're eager to get him to agree to the deal as soon as possible.

Christensen came through the ranks at Chelsea's youth side before breaking into the senior team in 2013. A lack of first-team chances saw him loaned out to Bundesliga's Borussia Monchengladbach for two seasons after which he returned to Stamford Bridge.

Although he's featured for them regularly ever since, the Danish international hasn't been a surefire starter and COVID-19 has disrupted his playing time of late.

Chelsea defender to choose between Barcelona and other top European sides

Barcelona aren't the only ones in the race to sign Christensen, as three English teams have also been reported to have shown interest in him.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via Andreas Christensen has three other others, excluding #Chelsea , from Premier League clubs on the table while Bayern Munich have also expressed their interest in recent weeks. But his idea has 'always been' to play for Barcelona.[via @sport Andreas Christensen has three other others, excluding #Chelsea, from Premier League clubs on the table while Bayern Munich have also expressed their interest in recent weeks. But his idea has 'always been' to play for Barcelona.[via @sport]

It's unknown which clubs are in the reckoning but he's unlikely to join any of them supposedly out of respect for his current side. However, it's also rumored that European giants like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain too are tracking him.

