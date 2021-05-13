Chelsea star dismisses rumors of leaving this summer

Jorginho has dismissed talk of leaving Chelsea in the summer. The Italian is keen on finishing the season before starting new contract talks.

Jorginho's agent has been vocal about his client's desire to move back to Italy. The agent has repeatedly been quoted by the Italian media, with the midfielder being linked with several clubs in Serie A.

Chelsea will soon open talks with Jorginho about his contract - player’s priority is extending the agreement with Chelsea. 🔵 #CFC



Chelsra are also preparing a new contract bid for the young striker Armando Broja, chased by European clubs after his amazing season at Vitesse. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2021

However, Jorginho claims he has no plans to leave Chelsea any time soon. He feels at home at Stamford Bridge and is keen to stay at the club for a long time.

Rumors suggest he is in contract talks with Chelsea, but the Italian claims he is waiting for the season to end before holding talks. Speaking to the media recently, he said:

"Of course, I do feel settled. When I came here, everything was different. But I felt welcome straight away. It feels great after three years, and I know everyone here appreciates what I try to do for the club and for the people. So it feels like home now in England.

"It's definitely not the time to think about contracts with two finals to play! How could I want to leave the club? That's not the point. It's not the point even talking about it now. I've got two more years and like I said, I really feel at home here. So there's no point actually even talking about it. And we have only just started under Thomas [Tuchel] - we've got a lot more to do here."

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed that his client is open to joining Serie A giants AC Milan or Napoli in the future. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) May 8, 2021

Jorginho has had a tough time at Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri brought in Jorginho when he moved from Napoli to Chelsea. The Italian manager left the club after a season and was replaced by Frank Lampard.

The Chelsea legend's system at Stamford Bridge saw Jorginho's weakness exposed, and thus he was benched in a number of matches. Rumors suggested the Italian was looking to move back to Serie A as Sarri, who had joined Juventus, was keen on signing him.

However, he has stayed put and found his way back in the starting XI under Thomas Tuchel. The German manager sees the Italian as a vital part of the starting XI and has been playing him regularly.