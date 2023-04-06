“My girlfriend and I feel very comfortable in London” - Chelsea star dismisses transfer talks 

While Kai Havertz has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich. the Chelsea attacker recently claimed he is happy at the club. Since joining the Blues in 2020, Havertz has made 130 appearances for the team, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists.

He was the scorer of the winner in the final against Manchester City when Thomas Tuchel's side lifted the UEFA Champions League.

However, Havertz hasn't been at his best this season, scoring nine goals and providing one assist in 38 matches this campaign. Despite him having a contract until 2025, Havertz has been linked with a transfer to Bayern.

The German international recently addressed those claims, saying (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“I still have a 2-year contract, I don't have to move every 2-3 years. My girlfriend and I feel very comfortable in London. I love the club, Chelsea — people and fans. I never spoke to Bayern directors after my move to Chelsea.”

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn recently addressed the claims that Havertz could be on his way to Bavaria. The former goalkeeper told BILD:

“It doesn't make sense to mention it right now. As I said, our focus is fully on this season and not on future topics. We are not discussing new signings with Tuchel now.”

Chelsea interim boss Bruno Saltor reacted to the draw against Liverpool

Bruno Saltor [L]

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw against Liverpool in their latest Premier League clash. The match also marked Bruno Saltor's first game in charge of the Blues.

Saltor reacted to the game, telling the media (via the Blues' official website):

"We created enough chances to win the game, had two goals disallowed. The boys gave everything, they played with their heart and you can’t ask for more."

He further said:

"It’s just the executions in front of the goal. They’re human beings and the confidence has to be there. Sometimes, if just one doesn't go in, after it’s just a consequence and we just need to keep helping the boys."

The Blues will return to action on April 8 as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League away clash.

