Chelsea star drops hint of move back to former club

Chelsea outcast Ross Barkley has seemingly dropped a hint of a possible transfer this summer. The Everton academy graduate has unarchived all his posts from his time with the Merseyside club on his Instagram profile.

The observation was made by an independent Twitter handle called EvertonHub, dedicated to the coverage and stories for the Toffees' fans.

It is now being assumed that the 28-year-old could look for a way out from Chelsea to resurrect his career. The Toffees had a horrific time in the Premier League last season, narrowly avoiding relegation.

Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen his side and Barkley could get a shot at redemption from his boyhood club. His current contract at Stamford Bridge does not expire for another year.

Hence, Chelsea would prefer to cash in on him now rather than pay him for another 12 months while he warms up the bench.

The English international signed for the Blues in 2018 for a transfer fee of nearly about €17 million. He got decent on-field action in the first two seasons, but since then has fallen down the pecking order. In the 2020-21 campaign, he was loaned out to Aston Villa, where he had a chance to impress and show his quality.

He showed glimpses of his talent, scoring thrice and making one assist in 24 Premier League appearances for the Villans. However, he lacks the consistency and fitness levels to challenge for a starting spot in a top squad like Chelsea's.

Last season, Barkley made only 14 appearances for the Blues under Thomas Tuchel, of which he started just four times. Clearly, the German does not have the Englishman in his plans and it could be the right time for the midfielder to leave Stamford Bridge.

He is still 28, and still has a chance to regain his confidence and form by playing regular football, which a club like Everton can offer him.

Sky Bet, via The Sun, published the odds for Barkley's next destination earlier this month. The outlet suggested that the Toffees were the favorites to land him, followed by West Ham United and Aston Villa.

The Chelsea outcast did not leave Everton on a great note

The 28-year-old English midfielder was touted as one of the best when he was still representing the Merseyside club back in the day. However, his potential return to the club may not be well received by some Evertonians. The Daily Express had reported that Barkley's transfer to Chelsea angered the Toffees' fans.

The player had fallen out with manager Ronald Koeman and therefore refused to sign a new contract with the club while bigger clubs like the Blues and Tottenham were circling around. They were reportedly ready to fork out as much as £35 million to land him and Everton would have made that kind of money had Barkley signed a contract extension.

